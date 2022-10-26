 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

JewBoy Burgers Opens a New Food Truck in East Austin With Spicy Sliders and Miniature Latkes

JewBoy Sliders is parked at East Sixth bar Violet Crown Social Club

by Nadia Chaudhury
Two stacks of two slider burgers.
JewBoy Sliders’s sliders.
JewBoy Sliders

El Paso-Jewish-ish restaurant JewBoy Burgers opened a new food truck in East Austin this fall. JewBoy Sliders opened at 1111 East Sixth Street outside of the Violet Crown Social Club bar in early October.

The new food truck offers two types of notably unkosher sliders, made with two ounces of Angus beef from Austin beef company K&C Cattle. Owner Mo Pittle assures that “these are for sure sliders,” as he writes over email to Eater, adding, “I’m all about the White Castle version where the beef is really, really smashed thin.” The Gringo comes with American cheese, kosher dill pickles, and a smoky aioli sauce. The Vato is spicier, made with pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapenos, and a hatch chile-ranch sauce. Other items include miniature latkes, thin-cut fries, and queso (he encourages people to dip everything, including burgers, into the queso).

Pittle, who is from El Paso and is Jewish himself, opened JewBoy Burgers as a food truck in the Rosedale neighborhood in 2016. He closed the truck in the summer of 2020 and opened the physical restaurant in North Loop later that fall. He expanded with sandwich restaurant, JewBoy Sub Shop, in 2021.

JewBoy Sliders’s hours are from 5 p.m to 1 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, and until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The new truck replaced Violet’s previous food truck the Happy Grilled Cheese.

JewBoy Sliders

1111 East Sixth Street, Austin, Texas 78702 Visit Website

Jewboy Burgers

5111 Airport Boulevard, , TX 78751 (512) 291-3358 Visit Website

