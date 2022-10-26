 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Austin Pizza Truck Is Taking Over Vacated Pizza Restaurant

Food truck Sammataro is moving into the former 40 North space with new drinks and an expanded menu

by Erin Russell
Someone holding up a slice of pizza that is dripping.
A pizza slice from Sammataro.
Sammataro

Austin pizza truck Sammataro is moving into the home of recently closed pizzeria 40 North, bringing an expanded menu and eventually a full bar. The new Sammataro will open at 900 West 10th Street in the west-downtown area sometime in December.

Sammataro owner Isaac Flores told Eater he plans to expand the menu at the new location, to include pizzas, pastas, meatballs, salads, and East Coast-style subs and sandwiches. To drink, there will be beer, wine, amaros, and spritzers with a full bar coming at a later date. He is also planning to host events and parties with DJs at the new location.

Sammataro opened as a pop-up in East Austin in 2020, and moved into a trailer in Westlake in December of that year. In August 2021, the original team split, with Flores keeping Sammataro and Daniel Sorg and Townsend Smith teaming up with new partner Zak Drummond to open a new truck Allday Pizza, which will open at forthcoming East Cesar Chavez bar Day Dreamer. (The fourth original Sammataro partner, Kelsey Sammataro Hutchins, is out of the pizza game entirely.)

The previous tenant of the West 10th address was Neapolitan pizzeria 40 North, which also started as a food truck and closed in October. The team hopes to reopen in some form at a later date. Before that, the place had been home to Tex-Mex burger restaurant El Sapo and pork-centric restaurant Bacon.

Sammataro

1108 East 12th Street, , TX 78702 (512) 690-1547 Visit Website

Sammataro [West 10th]

900 West 10th Street, Austin, TX 78703

