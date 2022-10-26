Austin Pizza Truck Opens in Vacated Pizza Restaurant

Austin pizza truck Sammataro is moving into the home of recently closed pizzeria 40 North, bringing an expanded menu and eventually a full bar. The new Sammataro will open at 900 West 10th Street in the west-downtown area starting on Wednesday, January 18.

Sammataro owner Isaac Flores told Eater he plans to expand the menu at the new location, to include pizzas, pastas, meatballs, salads, and East Coast-style subs and sandwiches. To drink, there will be beer, wine, amaros, and spritzers with a full bar coming at a later date. He is also planning to host events and parties with DJs at the new location.

Its first two days of service — Wednesday and Thursday, January 18 and 19, from 5 to 9 p.m. — will be a two-day party. Tickets for each day are $50, which come with pizza slices, meatballs, arancini, and wine.

Sammataro opened as a pop-up in East Austin in 2020, and moved into a trailer in Westlake in December of that year. In August 2021, the original team split, with Flores keeping Sammataro and Daniel Sorg and Townsend Smith teaming up with new partner Zak Drummond to open a new pizzeria Allday Pizza, which will open two forthcoming locations, one at East Cesar Chavez bar Day Dreamer and the other at wine bar and bottle shop Flo’s, both opening this year. (The fourth original Sammataro partner, Kelsey Sammataro Hutchins, is out of the pizza game entirely.)

The previous tenant of the West 10th address was Neapolitan pizzeria 40 North, which also started as a food truck and closed in October. The team hopes to reopen in some form at a later date. Before that, the place had been home to Tex-Mex burger restaurant El Sapo and pork-centric restaurant Bacon.

Update, January 13, 2023, 12:30 p.m.: This article, originally published on October 26, 2022, has been updated to include Sammataro’s opening date and party details.