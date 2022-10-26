Farmers Market Stand Fave Mum Foods Is Opening a New Meaty Deli Again

Farmers market meat stand Mum Foods is opening a new deli restaurant again. It’ll be found at 5811 Manor Road in the Pecan Springs-Springdale neighborhood starting on Thursday, November 10 with limited service.

Mum’s excellent pastrami will be served, by the pound and within sandwiches with house-made breads such as the Rachel (a Reuben with pastrami, slaw, emmental cheese, and sauce), as well as other barbecued meats, smoked chicken salad, sides, and desserts. For drinks, there will be local beers, wines, and coffee. The new space includes an in-house smoker/smokehouse.

When the new deli opens, Mum’s farmers market locations — Mueller, Lakeline, and Barton Creek — will remain in operation. Currently, Mum’s items are available through online preorders

Mum co-owners Geoffrey Ellis and Mattison Bills started Mum in 2014 in Austin-area farmers markets. They opened a temporary deli from April 2019 through February 2020, where they were able to expand the menu with sandwiches, pastries, sides, and salads. That brief operation had taken over the former home of Elaine’s Pork and Pie on Manor Road, part of newer property owner Sam Hellman-Mass’s goal of using the spaces while he and his team worked on the forthcoming Mexican coastal restaurant Este (which actually opened this month).

The address had been home to Fowler’s Smokin Soul Food.

