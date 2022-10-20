 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Luxury Rooftop Hotel Restaurant Overlooking Lady Bird Lake Is Now Open

Nido at the Loren hotel will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as cocktails on the outdoor terrace

Cut ribs on a dish with lettuce and a red sauce.
A rib dish from Nido.
The new luxury hotel in the Zilker neighborhood, the Loren at Lady Bird Lake, is opening its rooftop restaurant, Nido this month. It’ll be found on the eighth floor of the hotel at 1211 West Riverside Drive starting on Thursday, October 20.

Nido will serve breakfast, lunch, brunch, and dinner. Breakfast and brunch focus mostly on egg dishes, pastries, and smoothies. Lunch and dinner include dishes like ricotta gnudi, a dry-aged burger and steak, and kabocha squash beignets. The restaurant also has a full bar and an outdoor terrace for cocktails.

Executive chef Brad McDonald is running the restaurant. He has a varied resume that includes time at Per Se and Noma as well as doughnut pop-up 1235 Donuts in Austin and London, and French brasserie Couvant at the Eliza Jane Hotel in New Orleans, which earned him a nomination for the chef of the year in 2018 from Eater New Orleans.

The hotel will also open on October 20. The Loren was announced in 2019 with details about the Nido finalized in April 2022.

The Loren at Lady Bird Lake

211 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78704

Nido

211 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78704

