Frustrated by Four Break-Ins, Govalle Pizzeria Swift Pizza Co. Closes

Govalle pizzeria Swift Pizza Co. decided to close on October 9 after experiencing four break-ins in two weeks. However, parent company JRG Hospitality (which also owns Jacoby’s and Grizzelda’s) is working on something new in the space at 3223 East Seventh Street.

Swift Pizza Co. announced the closure via an Instagram post on October 7, saying that, “for the fourth time in two weeks we’ve been broken into and broken physically and mentally.” JRG Hospitality owner Kris Swift tells Eater that during the latest break-in, the culprits broke all of the points of sales devices, so the restaurant was unable to open. The restaurant’s saltwater aquarium was also smashed — the surviving fish were transported to a smaller tank at sibling restaurant Grizzelda’s.

Swift teased a new concept in the same building, saying, “look for news and details of a new concept opening onsite from JRG shortly.”

Swift Pizza Co. opened in April 2021 with a family-friendly menu of pizzas, salads, and pastas. It’s the third restaurant from JRG, after Southern restaurant Jacoby’s, which opened in 2014, and Mexican restaurant Grizzelda’s, which opened in 2016.

