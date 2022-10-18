 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rosedale New American Restaurant Closed Suddenly

The company behind Rosedale Kitchen and Bar will turn the North Lamar space into a new restaurant in 2023

by Nadia Chaudhury
A restaurant dining room.
Rosedale Kitchen and Bar.
Elizabeth Van Huffel

New American restaurant Rosedale Kitchen and Bar closed suddenly over the weekend. The 3800 North Lamar Boulevard restaurant announced its closure on October 14, and its last day of service was on Saturday, October 15.

A representative for the restaurant’s parent company Chameleon Companies shared that it will hold onto the space and turn it into a new restaurant in early 2023. The press statement also shared that the shuttering “was not an easy decision to make.”

The forthcoming future restaurant will be the company’s third in the North Lamar address. Originally, Chameleon opened seafood restaurant Guild at the address in March 2018 and closed it several months later in December. There was the intention of relocating it somewhere else, but that never happened. The company turned the space into the comparatively more casual neighborhood restaurant Rosedale in July 2019.

Other restaurants under the Chameleon purview include New American restaurant Swift’s Attic, modern Chinese restaurant Wu Chow, and its food hall offshoot Little Wu, all in downtown Austin.

Rosedale Kitchen and Bar

3800 North Lamar Boulevard, , TX 78756 (512) 729-0052 Visit Website

