New Pizzeria Serving Roman and New York Styles Opens in Westlake

Baldinucci’s first physical restaurant offers new panini and gelato

by Erin Russell
Wooden boards with two kinds of thin-crust pizza, rolled involtini, and a piece of pizza with garlic knots, with the baldinucci menu in the middle and a glass of water
Pizza, involtini, and garlic knots from Baldinucci
Baldinucci Pizza Romana

A new pizzeria is opening in Westlake, serving two different styles of pizza: New York and Roman. Baldinucci Pizza Romana will open at 3300 Bee Caves Road Suite 110 (in the former home of Z’Pizza) on Tuesday, October 18. Baldinucci currently operates out of Ghostline Kitchen in South Austin, at 3400 Comsouth Drive, but this will be its first standalone location.

Baldinucci serves pizza by the slice and pie using two different doughs: its Roman style is square and thicker than its New York-style pizza. Topping options include lasagna, polpette, and prosciutto di Parma for the Roman pizza, and bacon and caramelized onion and barbecue chicken for the New York pizza. There are also vegan and gluten-free options.

Baldinucci also serves salads and involtini (ingredients folded into pizza dough). The Westlake location will offer new panini (options include Italian meats, grilled vegetables, and grilled chicken), gelato, and other desserts). This location will serve beer and wine. The restaurant offers dine-in, to-go, and online ordering.

Baldinucci is owned by husband and wife Salvatore “Sal” and Patricia Baldinucci, and Sal’s twin brother, Gabriel Baldinucci. The Baldinuccis’ father, Enrico Baldinucci, was an Italian immigrant who owned a pizzeria in Long Island.

Both locations of Baldinucci are open Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Baldinucci Pizza Romana [Westlake]

3300 Bee Caves Road, Suite 110, Austin, TX 78746 Visit Website

