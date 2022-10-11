 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Austin Seafood Truck Gets Into the ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Spirit Again for Halloween

Huckleberry will serve up punny burgers for a day this spooky season

by Nadia Chaudhury
A food truck with a sign that reads “Bob’s Burgers” and people standing in front of it in costumes.
The Huckleberry staff dressed up as characters from Bob’s Burgers for Halloween in 2021.
Huckleberry

Another Austin food spot is turning into a pop culture restaurant for Halloween again. This time, it’s South Austin seafood truck Huckleberry, which will turn itself into the titular restaurant from the popular and highly acclaimed animated series Bob’s Burgers. The Halloween pop-up will take place at the truck’s permanent address at the distillery Still Austin Whiskey Co. at 440 East St Elmo Road, Unit F in the East Congress neighborhood on Saturday, October 29.

Dubbed the Grand Re-Opening event (Bob’s fans will get it), the truck will serve a menu full of punny names. There will be the Don’t Go Bacon My Heart, a bacon-drapped burger; the Not Yo Burger!, a nacho burger; the T Is for Tomato, a fried green tomato burger; the 1 Fish, 2 Fish, Not a Fish, It’s a Fish Sandwich (self-explanatory);, and the Inflation, which is any burger for five dollars more. The truck’s regular seafood menu won’t be served during this time.

Huckleberry co-owners Davis Turner and Melinda Reese are huge fans of the television show, and had done a Bob’s pop-up last year too.

The truck’s host site Still Austin Whiskey Co. will also offer a themed concurrent accompanying pop-up, the Jimmy Pesto’s Cocktail Pop-Up (named after the owner of the Italian restaurant across the street from Bob’s). This will include an Italian-ish cocktail.

Aside from the food and drinks, there will be a costume contest, a live DJ, temporary tattoos, and a photobooth.

The Huckleberry-as-Bob’s Burgers hours begin at noon on October 29, and run until everything is sold out. Free RSVPs are recommended.

Other Austin restaurants turning into pop culture restaurants for Halloween include downtown bar Little Brother which will become the Chicago Italian sandwich shop from the hit series The Bear.

Still Austin Whiskey Co.

440 East Saint Elmo Road, , TX 78745 (512) 276-2700 Visit Website

Huckleberry

440 East Saint Elmo Road, , TX 78745 (512) 900-5818 Visit Website

