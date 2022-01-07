 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Austin Drive-Thru Restaurant Will Bring Smash Burgers to Round Rock

Buddy’s Burger will open its second location in late 2022

by Nadia Chaudhury
A burger with a meat patty, bacon slices, tomato slices, and diced jalapenos next to a white packet of spiced fries and in front of a yellow drink.
Buddy’s Burger’s burger, fries, sauce, and a drink.
Austineater

North Austin fast-casual restaurant and drive-thru Buddy’s Burger is opening a second location up in Round Rock. The Sunrise Road and East Old Settlers Boulevard restaurant will open sometime in late 2022 with dine-in and drive-thru services.

Buddy’s is known for its smash burgers — the Angus beef patties are formed by hand, placed in potato buns, and layered with lettuce, tomatoes, and the house Smack sauce. Both the patty and sauce are based on family recipes of co-owners Zain Fidai and Isha Fidai (both of whom are twins), and Saad Fidai (their cousin). Their grandparents had started and developed the recipes for the patties and sauce for family functions since 1999.

Along with the plain smash burger, there are cheese and spicy iterations, plus optional add-ons like grilled jalapenos and raw onions. Also on the menu are handspun milkshakes (Mexican vanilla, Oreo, chocolate), fries (plain or seasoned), house-made lemonade (with a mango version), and iced teas, and soda.

The Round Rock restaurant is being built right now, hence the lack of address. There will be dine-in areas as well as the drive-thru.

The trio opened the first Buddy’s Burgers in June 2020, something they had wanted to do for some time. After Round Rock opens, they want to eventually open additional locations throughout the Austin area and Central Texas region over the next several years.

Buddy's Burger

9001 Cameron Road, , TX 78754 (512) 401-3325 Visit Website

Buddy’s Burger [Round Rock]

Sunrise Road and East Old Settlers Boulevard , Round Rock, Texas 78665 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

A String of Austin Food Truck Robberies Has Owners on High Alert

By Polly Anna Rocha

Austin Officials Offer the Same Unhelpful Dining Guidelines as Omicron Surges in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Eater Austin's Heatmap Archive

By Eater Staff

Downtown Southern Restaurant Moonshine Gets Boozier With New Cocktail Bar

By Nadia Chaudhury

Alamo Drafthouse Owners Sold Downtown Bar Midnight Cowboy

By Nadia Chaudhury

East Coast Korean Barbecue Restaurant Honey Pig BBQ Is Opening in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world