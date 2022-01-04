 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

East Coast Korean Barbecue Restaurant Honey Pig BBQ Opens in Austin

This is the chain’s second Texas location

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated
A grill with slices of marinated pork being cooked.
Spicy pork belly at Honey Pig BBQ.
Honey Pig BBQ

East Coast Korean barbecue restaurant Honey Pig BBQ is opening in Austin this year. The restaurant is located at 11301 Lakeline Boulevard in the Lakeline neighborhood, according to Williamson Reporter. The restaurant is now open as of July 4.

The restaurant is known for its variety of grill-it-yourself meats from brisket, bulgogi, galbi, pork belly, tripe, intestines, duck, squid, and more. Rounding out the menu are other Korean dishes, from kimchi pancakes, dumplings, tteokbokki, stews and soups, bibimbap, to noodles. A Reddit post shows that the menu includes three barbecue packages, one pork, one beef, and the other premium with a combination of meats.

Honey Pig’s initial hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is in the same shopping plaza as H-Mart and 85 Degrees Bakery.

Founder and Korean immigrant Micky Kim opened the original Honey Pig in Annandale, Virginia in 2007, followed by expansions throughout that state, Maryland, and in Taiwan. Only the Rockville, Maryland location offers an all-you-can-eat option.

Honey Pig’s first Texas location opened in Houston in December 2020.

Honey Pig BBQ [Austin]

11301 Lakeline Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78717 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Eater Austin's Heatmap Archive

By Eater Staff

Los Angeles Italian Cafe Dedicated to Burrata Opens in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Popular Brewery Reopens With a New Taproom in East Austin

By Polly Anna Rocha

Southwestern Restaurant Chain Z’Tejas Is Closing Original Austin Location

By Erin Russell

Renowned Pastry Chef Creates Monster Cookie and Black Cake Ice Creams With Local Truck

By Nadia Chaudhury

New Japanese Restaurant Will Focus on Vegan Sushi in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world