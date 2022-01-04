East Coast Korean Barbecue Restaurant Honey Pig BBQ Opens in Austin

East Coast Korean barbecue restaurant Honey Pig BBQ is opening in Austin this year. The restaurant is located at 11301 Lakeline Boulevard in the Lakeline neighborhood, according to Williamson Reporter. The restaurant is now open as of July 4.

The restaurant is known for its variety of grill-it-yourself meats from brisket, bulgogi, galbi, pork belly, tripe, intestines, duck, squid, and more. Rounding out the menu are other Korean dishes, from kimchi pancakes, dumplings, tteokbokki, stews and soups, bibimbap, to noodles. A Reddit post shows that the menu includes three barbecue packages, one pork, one beef, and the other premium with a combination of meats.

Honey Pig’s initial hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is in the same shopping plaza as H-Mart and 85 Degrees Bakery.

Founder and Korean immigrant Micky Kim opened the original Honey Pig in Annandale, Virginia in 2007, followed by expansions throughout that state, Maryland, and in Taiwan. Only the Rockville, Maryland location offers an all-you-can-eat option.

Honey Pig’s first Texas location opened in Houston in December 2020.