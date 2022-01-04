East Coast Korean Barbecue Restaurant Honey Pig BBQ Is Opening in Austin

East Coast Korean barbecue restaurant Honey Pig BBQ is coming to Austin this year. The restaurant will be found at 11301 Lakeline Boulevard in the Lakeline neighborhood, according to Williamson Reporter.

The restaurant is known for its variety of grill-it-yourself meats from brisket, bulgogi, galbi, pork belly, tripe, intestines, duck, squid, and more. Rounding out the menu are other Korean dishes, from kimchi pancakes, dumplings, tteokbokki, stews and soups, bibimbap, to noodles.

There isn’t a set opening date for the Austin restaurant; the website just notes that it is “coming soon.” Eater has reached out for more information. The restaurant will be found in the same shopping plaza as H-Mart and 85 Degrees Bakery.

Founder and Korean immigrant Micky Kim opened the original Honey Pig in Annandale, Virginia in 2007, followed by expansions throughout that state, Maryland, and in Taiwan. Only the Rockville, Maryland location offers an all-you-can-eat option.

Honey Pig’s first Texas location opened in Houston in December 2020.

Related 11 Amazing Korean Restaurants in Austin