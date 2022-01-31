 clock menu more-arrow no yes

More Austin Restaurants Host Fundraisers for Texas French Bread

Plus, the history of ThunderCloud Subs, and more news

by Nadia Chaudhury
A margherita pie at Bufalina Due.
Additional Austin restaurants are hosting fundraisers to aid local bakery Texas French Bread, which was destroyed in a fire last week. On Tuesday and Wednesday, February 1 and 2, Brentwood pizzeria Bufalina Due will donate all proceeds from wine specials and margherita pies, as well as 15 percent of its online wine sales to the GoFundMe campaign, which was organized to support the staff as well as potential future insurance and construction needs.

Then, the Austin chapter of organization Les Dames D’Escoffier is hosting a bake sale at East Tiger’s South Lamar location. It takes place on Sunday, February 6 from 4 to 7 p.m.

There’s also the already-announced bake sale organized by Family Crust Bakery and Dõ on Wednesday, February 2 at Camp East.

The history of ThunderCloud Subs

Austin Monthly put together an oral history of ThunderCloud Subs, detailing the history of the nearly-50-year-old sandwich shop chain and how the mini-chain fostered the local live music scene.

Tracking Austin restaurants

The East Sixth building that will eventually house Aaron Franklin and James Moody’s restaurant and bar, Uptown Sports Club, will most likely be added to the National Register of Historic Places, as reported by Towers. This is after the Texas Historical Commission’s State Board of Review approved the nomination for both the East Sixth building and Parque Zaragoza. The building dates back to the 1800s

Tracking Austin-area events

Popular pop-up Bad Larry Burger Club is celebrating its anniversary with a party full of live music, a burger collaboration with hot dog pop-up Zee’s Wiener System, and burger tattoos starting at 5 p.m. at Little Brother.

Luck Reunion, the annual music festival with a heavy food component hosted by Willie Nelson on his ranch out in Spicewood, is happening again this year for the tenth time. The food component is different, this time taking the format of a potluck, presumably meaning that attendees will be able to consume dishes prepared by a mix of Austin and national chefs. Of the former, there’s Tavel Bristol-Joseph of Canje, Fermín Núñez of Suerte, Sonya Cote of Store House Market, Ben Runkle of Salt & Time, Michael Fojtasej of Olamaie, and Brian Light of Bryan, Texas restaurant Ronin. And the latter includes Michel Nischan of Georgia nonprofit Wholesome Wave, Bruce Kalman of Vegas restaurant SoulBelly BBQ, Scott Conant of Arizona restaurant the Americano, Ashley Christensen of North Carolina restaurant Poole’s, Maneet Chauhan of Nashville-based Morph Hospitality Group, Alon Shaya of New Orleans restaurant Saba, and Duff Goldman of Baltimore bakery Charm City Cakes. Luck Potluck will take place on Wednesday, March 16, during South by Southwest and the day before the music festival out at the ranch (which is already sold out) at 1100 Bee Creek Road, from 5:00 to 10:40 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Monday, February 7 at 10 a.m.

Opening alert

Austin-based burger chain P. Terry’s opened its first Round Rock restaurant today, January 31. The drive-thru-only location is found at 2001 North I-35, Round Rock.

Austin expansion

Arizona-based healthy fast-casual chain Flower Child will open its third Austin location this year. It’ll be found in the shopping center Westbank Market at 3300 Bee Cave Road in West Lake Hills sometime in late 2022.

