Treasured Austin Taco Truck Is Opening a New Restaurant

Taqueria Mi Trailita expands with Mi Trailita Y Mas this January

A restaurant dining room with tables and chairs.
Mi Trailita Y Mas’s indoor dining space.
Windsor Park taco truck Taqueria Mi Trailita is opening a new physical restaurant this year just down the street. Mi Trailita Y Mas will debut on 5706 Manor Road, Suite E sometime this January.

Mi Trailita Y Mas will serve a similar menu as the original truck: excellent corn tortillas, great breakfast and lunch tacos, tortas, tostadas, gorditas, and quesadillas. The new restaurant will also expand with newer dishes like enchiladas (verdes, chipotle, and a Tex-Mex iteration) and chile rellenos.

The family-run food business comes from mother-son duo Maria Santos Rodriguez and David Salinas. They had been wanting to open a restaurant with dine-in services for some time, according to Salinas, and wanted a location near the food truck. When this space in the shopping plaza at Manor Road and Rogge Lane became available, they jumped on it.

Rodriquez and Salinas opened Taqueria Mi Trailita in 2011. When their new restaurant opens, the truck will remain in operation.

5706 Manor Road, Suite E, Austin, Texas 78723
Taqueria Mi Trailita

5301 Manor Road, , TX 78723 (512) 497-9877 Visit Website

