Austin Restaurants Hit With a Slew of Break-Ins

Three Austin businesses were broken into over the past week. Someone broke into East Riverside food truck JNL Barbecue and took its phone and $400 worth of knives sometime during the evening of Wednesday, January 26, as posted on Instagram. Because of the burglary, the truck is only opening on Sunday this week.

Then, someone broke into East Austin smoked meats restaurant La Barbecue for the third time over the past three months. This latest incident happened sometime during the evening of Wednesday, January 26 as well. Because the restaurant installed a security system, they broke the gate and only took some empty kegs.

And then, overnight on January 25, someone broke the door of East Sixth bar Liberty.

In the latter half of 2021, there were a lot of break-ins at many Austin-area food trucks.

Veracruz’s Los Angeles truck shutters

Austin taco joint Veracruz All Natural is closing its Los Angeles pop-up this weekend, as reported by Eater LA. The Hot Tacos truck had been parked at the Line Hotel (that partnership makes sense seeing as how there’s a Veracruz location within the Austin Line Hotel) since September 2021. Veracruz’s Ryan Myers tells Eater LA that they decided to close because of difficulties working from the truck, i.e. staffing and supply chain issues, as well as it was time to halt the truck per the agreement. The truck will be coming back to Austin to serve at South by Southwest in March.

Veracruz has two other projects in the works for Austin: the Mueller restaurant and the giant restaurant park in Sunset Valley with Dee Dee.

Restaurant relocation

Barbecue sandwich restaurant Slab BBQ is moving out of its location in Oak Hill into bowling alley Westgate Lanes. Its last day on 7101 Highway 71 is on Saturday, January 29.

Hill Country wineries put together digital passport

Nonprofit Texas Hill Country Wineries put together a digital passport event next month. People can visit over 40 wineries in the Hill Country region starting on Monday, January 31 through Friday, February 25 and partake in tastings and receive bottle discounts. Individual passports are $65, and doubles are $100.

Doughnut shop collaborates with Texas barbecue spot

Miami doughnut import the Salty Donut created a collaboration with Austin barbecue restaurant Terry Black’s BBQ. The resulting baked good is a brioche kolache made with brisket and cheddar cheese. It’s available starting this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, January 29 and 30, and will be available every weekend going forward.

