Austin Bakers Host Bake Sale to Raise Money for Texas French Bread’s Staff After the Fire

Plus, a Texas barbecue festival moves to Lockhart and more

by Nadia Chaudhury
Brioche knots.
Salted caramel brioche knots from Dõ’s Tiny Bread Shed.
Dõ’s Tiny Bread Shed/Facebook

After longtime Austin bakery and restaurant Texas French Bread was destroyed in a fire this week, many local bakers are hosting a bake sale next month. Organized by Maggie Fluger of cottage bakery Family Crust Bakery and Camila Velez of , the sale is intended to raise money for the staff. Fluger had messaged Velez about doing something for the restaurant, and Velez reached out to the Camp East operator, Tatanka. Other participating bakers, bakeries, and restaurants include Skull & Cakebones, Bearded Baking Company, T’art Patisserie, Sourdough Project, Fika Table, Fil N’ Viet, and many more. The Bake Sale for Texas French Bread takes place on Wednesday, February 2 at Camp East at 2907 East 12th Street from 2 to 6 p.m. It’s an in-person cash-only bakesale so that they can give the staffers the money directly.

Big barbecue festival moves from Austin to Lockhart

The giant Texas Monthly BBQ Festival — which typically takes place in Austin with a number of the state’s best smoked meats joints — is moving to Lockhart. It’ll take place over two days on Saturday and Sunday, November 5 to 6. The first day will operate as what the publication describes as a “barbecue world fair” with demonstrations and the such. The second day will operate as the familiar food-oriented food festival. Tickets will go on sale in the summer.

Austin food businesses get awards

Central East Austin coffee shop Try Hard was named as the best new cafe of 2021 in coffee publication Sprudge’s annual Sprudgie Awards. Likewise, Austin chocolate company Delysia Chocolatier won several medals in the International Chocolate Salon’s Hot Chocolate Awards, including many for its Golden Dark drinking chocolate, the cayenne drinking chocolate, and peppermint drinking chocolate.

Potential Austin restaurant displacement

Another day, another new potential development that would possibly displace an Austin restaurant based on demolition permits. This time, there’s a demolition permit in the works for East Fifth Street, which currently includes Russian House, as reported by Towers.

Preview pop-up relocates

Houston sandwich shop Local Foods moved its temporary takeout/delivery-only pop-up from Allandale into ghost kitchen hub Kitchen United Mix in Wooten att 8023 Burnet Rd. This is ahead of opening its first Austin location sometime this year.

Local Foods [Austin]

454 West Second Street, Austin, Texas 78701 Visit Website
Foursquare

Texas French Bread

2900 Rio Grande Street, , TX 78705 (512) 499-0544 Visit Website
Foursquare

Delysia Chocolatier

2000 Windy Terrace, , TX 78726 (512) 413-4701 Visit Website

Dō’s Tiny Bread Shed

2902 East 12th Street, Austin, Texas 78702 Visit Website
Foursquare

Russian House

307 East 5th Street, , TX 78701 (512) 428-5442 Visit Website

Try Hard Coffee Roasters

1115 East 11th Street, , TX 78702 Visit Website

