An Eastern European Bakery Is Popping Up in Cedar Park, By Way of Seattle

Piroshky Piroshky, the famed restaurant out of Seattle’s Pike Place Market, is popping up in the Austin area for one day only next month. The bakery will open for preorder pickups in Cedar Park at 2303 Dervingham Drive, near Twin Creeks Park on Saturday, February 12.

Piroshky Piroshky is known for its sweet and savory piroshki, a filled yeast bun from Russia and Ukraine, as well as other pastries — and a long line out the door at the Seattle marketplace. The Cedar Park popup offers Piroshky Piroshky’s complete menu, including beef and cheese piroshki, chicken pot pie piroshki, cinnamon cardamom braids, frozen pierogis, and more.

Piroshky Piroshky opened in Pike Place Market in 1992, and there are now four locations throughout Seattle. The Pike Place Market location was featured on an episode of Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations show in 2007.

Online ordering for the Cedar Park pop-up is now open through Friday, February 11 at 9 a.m. (select “preorder events” and the Texas date). The minimum order for the Austin popup of Piroshky Piroshky is $50. Pickups will run from 3 to 5 p.m. For those who can’t make it to the pop-up, Piroshky Piroshky does ship via Goldbelly.

