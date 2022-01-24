 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Austin Sends Another Contender to ‘Top Chef’ Houston

Chef Jo Chan of Eberly will be appearing on the cast of the new season, which begins airing this March

by Nadia Chaudhury
A person in a chef white outfit and yellow apron holding up a large clear bottle of brown liquid.
Jo Chan in the season 19 premiere of Top Chef.
David Moir/Bravo

Austin chef Jo Chan of New American South Lamar restaurant Eberly is competing on the next season of cooking reality television series Top Chef, which premieres on Thursday, March 3.

Before coming to Austin, Chan studied at the San Diego Culinary Institue and then worked in New York’s Japanese restaurant Nobu Fifty Seven and Italian restaurant Barbuto. Then she became the executive chef for Marcus Samuelsson’s restaurant brand Kitchen & Table brand in the Scandinavian region. She moved to the Texas city in 2018 where she began working at Eberly, first as the chef de cuisine and now as the executive chef. Her Top Chef bio notes that she is looking to open “a new project” that would focus on casual Italian food.

This Houston season follows the controversial 18th season, where Austin chef Gabe Erales, whose presence on the Portland season was questioned. Before the lineup was announced but after the season was filmed, he was fired from his then-position as the executive chef of Austin Mexican restaurant Comedor. When Erales was named the winner of the season in July 2021, the chef admitted that he was fired for cutting down the hours of someone he had had a “consensual sexual relationship” with after the relationship ended and had continued to “communicat[e] with her in an unprofessional manner,” as he told Statesman.

Television network Bravo and production company Magical Elves announced that the competition series would film in Houston last fall without any mention of Erales’s win. Winners are supposed to receive $250,000, get an article feature in Food & Wine and cook at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. Erales didn’t participate in Aspen food festival when it happened in September 2021, nor did that magazine feature happen.

The new season also features a Houston contender, Evelyn Garcia, the owner of Southeast Asian catering and retail line Kin. Challenges will include making barbecue, biscuits, queso, fajitas, and Nigerian fare, as well as cooking at an Asian night market.

Foursquare

Eberly

615 S. Lamar, , TX 78704 (512) 916-9000 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Two of Austin’s Best Food Trucks Are Planning on Opening a Sprawling Restaurant Park

By Nadia Chaudhury

32-Year-Old La Mexicana Bakery Is Closing on South First

By Nadia Chaudhury

The Best Things the Eater Austin Team Ate and Drank This Week: Luxe Cookie Sandwiches and French Duck

By Erin Russell and Nadia Chaudhury

Yelp Is Doing More to Help Winterize Restaurants Than the State of Texas

By Polly Anna Rocha

San Antonio Caribbean Restaurant the Jerk Shack Reopens in a Much Larger Space

By Polly Anna Rocha

New Sushi Truck Focusing on Hand Rolls Opens in South Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world