32-Year-Old La Mexicana Bakery Is Closing on South First

South Austin bakery and restaurant La Mexicana is closing permanently. Its last day of service on 1924 South First Street, will be on Wednesday, February 16 in the Bouldin Creek neighborhood. The reason for the shutter is because founder and owner Jesus Martinez Becerra Sr. is retiring.

The bakery and restaurant is known for its dizzying array of Mexican bread, baked goods, and sweets such as bolillos, telera rolls, conchas, churros, and, in particular, there are the lovely tres leches cakes along with cupcakes and other cakes. Likewise, there are tacos, tortas, and other savory dishes.

Before the pandemic, La Mexicana had been open 24-hours, making it a great destination for off-hour baked goods and taco cravings. Amid the pandemic, the bakery/restaurant shifted to comparatively shorter hours from early mornings into evenings.

Before La Mexicana, the South First address had been home to the bakery component of Tex-Mex restaurant La Reyna (which closed completely in 2012). After working in H-E-B’s bakery department, Becerra took over the bakery in 1989, and renamed it La Mexicana. Anthony Bourdain visited the business for a No Reservations episode in 2012.

