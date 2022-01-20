New Sushi Truck Focusing on Hand Rolls Opens in South Austin

A new truck focused on hand rolls opened in Austin today. Texas Sushiko is found at tasting room Texas Sake Company in the Yard development at 440 East St Elmo Road, Suite B-2 in the East Congress neighborhood as of January 20.

Texas Sushiko focuses on open-faced hand rolls — where unsealed sheets of nori are topped with rice and other ingredients and served from wooden holders to keep everything intact. The menu includes king crab that is poached in butter and topped with truffles; fatty bluefin tuna; pork belly that is sous-vided and grilled paired with kimchi; torched salmon with a yuzu marmalade; and the sous-vided/grilled oyster mushrooms with avocado, kimchi, and greens.

Other non-hand-roll dishes include caviar served with a short can of sour cream-and-onion Pringles, lemony grilled edamame, and grilled cauliflower with shiro dashi, Kewpie mayonnaise, and furikake.

Behind Texas Sushiko are executive chef Michael Carranza and pastry chef Danielle Martinez. Before opening this truck, Carranza — who had worked at She’s Not Here, Uchi, and Musashino — co-founded Hawaiian-Asian restaurant Salty Cargo with chef John Gocong in October 2020. At the same time, they also had a food truck, Sinaloan-inspired truck Aye Carranza, which they turned into a Salty Cargo satellite location in April 2021. Both are closed for now. They also launched an at-home private omakase service, Osome, in late 2020, where Martinez worked on the desserts. Later, Carranza left and opened his own version of the service, Tare, in the summer of 2021.

For now, only dine-in service at Texas Sushiko is available, with to-go and delivery options in the works. There are indoor areas available at Texas Sake and outdoor picnic tables. Hours are from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

