Fave North Carolina Fried Chicken Chain Bojangles Will Open in Austin

Popular North Carolina-based fried chicken chain Bojangles is planning on opening five locations in the Austin area in the coming years. There are no set locations or projected opening dates at this point.

The chain is known for its craveable Cajun fried chicken (which is also available in sandwich and tender forms) and fluffy biscuits. Rounding out the menu are biscuits and biscuit sandwiches with chicken, sausages, and eggs (breakfast items are available all day long; salads; and sides ranging from seasoned fries, dirty rice, Cajun pinto beans, mashed potatoes with gravy, and tubs of spicy pimento cheese spread. Desserts include berry and cinnamon biscuits.

The chain was founded in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977, growing with locations in the southeast and midwest regions of America. The franchise-operated Austin expansion is part of a total of 50 locations throughout Texas, including San Antonio (three stores spearheaded by Copacetic Group, LLC.), Houston, Dallas, and Fort Worth.