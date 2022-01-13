Austin New York-Style Bagel Shop Rosen’s Opens First-Time Store

Austin bagel shop Rosen’s opens its first-ever physical store this month. The 11101 Burnet Road, Suite 100 shop in the North Burnet neighborhood opened as of Thursday, January 13, for takeout and patio dine-in services only at this point.

The Rosen’s store boasts New York-style bagels in flavors such as plain, everything, jalapeno-cheddar, and cinnamon-raisin. Cream cheeses range from plain to sundried tomato to lime roasted poblano-scallion to blueberry to a vegan one. There’s also a lox bagel sandwich made with Nova lox, lemon-basil cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, and capers. As for drinks, there’s currently drip coffee and cold brew through Tiny House Coffee Roasters.

Later on, Rosen’s will expand the food menu with more bagel sandwich options and sandwiches, plus salads, soups, and a dedicated children’s menu, as well as add espresso drinks, beer, and wines. Physically, there are plans to add a drive-thru and a retail market section with Babka ATX baked goods, tinned fish, coffee beans, merchandise, and more.

Rosen’s new space features a display of bagel baskets and a deli case of schmears and toppings — reminiscent of New York bagel shops. There’s a counter lined with pennies and subway tiles with a bright sun mosaic too. Everything was designed by Lilanne Steckel, who also worked on Better Half, Bird Bird Biscuit, and Austin Eastciders’s Barton Springs location.

Founder Tom Rosen started his namesake business in 2017 as a pop-up and had always intended on opening a physical location. In the time since, the bagels are sold retail through Whole Foods and its website, plus available at various Austin cafes and restaurants. There had been stints at Brew & Brew and WeWork’s Barton Springs location.

The North Burnet shop is currently only open for takeout services with orders either placed in person or online. There are two patios available for people who want to dine on site. When the current COVID-19 surge decreases, the store will open its indoor ordering and dining areas.

Rosen’s hours are from 7 a.m. to noon or until everything is sold out, Thursdays through Sundays. Hours will expand later.

Related Where to Find Actual Bagels in Austin