South Austin Neighborhood Wine Bar Winebelly Is Closed

Winebelly, the South Austin wine bar and tapas restaurant, has closed permanently on 519 West Oltorf Street in the Dawson neighborhood.

The post reads that the co-owners “are so very grateful for all of the love and support we have been shown by this community, and yet our hearts ache that we didn’t get to tell you in person how much you meant.” The post goes on to say that there will be a sale on the restaurant’s wine bottles forthcoming. This shutter announcement was shared on Tuesday, January 11, but it isn’t clear when it held its last day of service. Eater has reached out for more information.

Winebelly’s menu, from chef and business partner Camden Stuerzenberger, had focused on New American small plates. This meant items like burrata and queso; salads; larger entrees like crawfish hatch chile mac and cheese and pasta; and desserts. Then there’s the extensive wine menu with options by the bottle and glass, sourced from Europe, America (including Texas), and New Zealand.

Winebelly opened Winebelly in August 2013 by the Tran family, who also operate Vietnamese/Asian restaurant Hai Ky. Later, members of the family — Robert Tran, Eric Tran, and Quang Chau — eventually formed their own hospitality company, the Winebelly Group, and partnered with Stuerzenberger to open nearby restaurant Phoebe’s Diner near the original restaurant in the summer of 2017. The diner expanded with a downtown location in June 2021. The group had also operated a nail salon, Gilt Nail Bar, right next to Winebelly from 2017 to 2021.