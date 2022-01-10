Austin Restaurants Celebrate Betty White’s Life With Specials Benefitting Pet Nonprofits

Beloved actress Betty White died on New Year’s Eve, and several Austin restaurants and bakeries are offering specials or events benefitting causes that were important to her during what would’ve been her 100th birthday

Austin bakery Sugar Mama’s Bakeshop is honoring White with a cupcake benefiting nonprofits Emancipet and Austin Pets Alive (she was a well-noted animal lover). The Golden Girl contains a French custard topped with a macaron. It had been available for a day earlier this month, and will be sold again on Friday, January 14, and Saturday, January 15.

East Austin restaurant La Barbecue is throwing a birthday party for White. The Betty White 100th Birthday Bash will feature pickle martinis and hot dogs from its pop-up arm Red Rocket. All merchandise proceeds will go to Austin Pets Alive. It runs from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 17

South Austin bar House Wine is hosting a Rosé Nylan benefit for Austin Pets Alive on Saturday, January 17 (named after White’s Golden Girls character). There will be a rosé from Casa Santos Lima, and a rosé wine flight available. Five dollars from every sale will go towards the nonprofit. Reservations are available online.

New Orleans pop-up brings gumbo to Austin this Sunday

New Orleans chef and writer RL Reeves Jr. (aka Scrumptious Chef) will be cooking at East Austin restaurant Tamale House East for a gumbo pop-up on Sunday, January 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. Base tickets are $20, dishes range from gumbo to jambalaya ($15) to a plate of fried crawfish pie jambalaya, boudin balls, chicken cracklins and court-bouillon ($25) to bananas foster ($5). Drinks include Hurricanes and frozen daiquiris.

A pop-up dedicated to Legos comes to Austin

A Lego pop-up bar is coming to Austin this year. The Brick Bar, which has taken place in other cities around the country, will be open on Friday and Saturday, March 25 and 26 at downtown bar San Jac Saloon. There will be Lego creations, people will be able to make their own Lego creations, there will be building competitions, table tennis games, plus local DJs. Tickets are $22, but it’s unclear if the tickets include drinks or if people will have to buy drinks. Certain time slots have already sold out.

Potential development might replace Austin coffee roastery

A planned office/retail development in East Austin might take over the current location of Texas Coffee Traders, as reported by Towers.

Texas governor stops at Lockhart barbecue joint

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shared a video of him at Lockhart barbecue restaurant Smitty’s Market as part of his reelection campaign over the weekend.