Flamin’ Hot Burritos From the RGV Are Coming to West Campus

A McAllen-based Mexican restaurant, Tingy, is opening its first location in Austin, bringing burritos and birria tacos to West Campus. Tingy will open on Thursday, September 30 at 2602 Guadalupe Street, taking over Drifter Jack’s Hostel.

The menu at Tingy runs the gamut from traditional Mexican dishes like street corn and carnitas tacos to burritos with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and keto tacos with a mozzarella crust tortilla. The Austin location will also feature a vegan taco as well as rotating specials. There are also burgers, desserts like Oreo tamales, and drinks like horchata, aguas frescas, and sodas.

Tingy will feature indoor and outdoor dining with a ‘90s vibe. That means bright colors, retro decorations, and a Mario-themed mural.

Tingy started as a food stand in McAllen in 2019, which eventually closed to become a restaurant. Its owners, husband and wife team Karla Z. Moreno and Antonio Rodriguez III, have opened two other locations in the Rio Grande Valley area, in Weslaco and Brownsville.

Tingy will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.