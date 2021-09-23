Destroyer Sandwiches Brings a Wealth of Hoagies to East Austin Cafe Brew & Brew

East Austin cafe and bar Wright Bros. Brew & Brew is debuting a new sandwich shop within its space. Destroyer Sandwiches is opening today, Thursday, September 23.

The menu focuses on hoagies (essentially subs). The opening menu offers two hot and two cold options. Of the former, there’s the Cheesy Ham made with two kinds of cheese, mortadella, city ham (wet-cured ham), banana peppers, and sauce; and the vegetarian Mushroom Melt with roasted mushrooms and pickled fennel. The latter includes and the Torquey with smoked turkey and burrata; as well as a classic Italian sandwich.

Destroyer comes from Seth Jones, who had been a sous chef of Brew & Brew’s sibling operations Better Half and Hold Out Brewing, and had also worked in the front-of-house at Brew & Brew. He previewed a single sandwich — the Italian sandwich, which is available — during a pop-up in August at also-sibling-spot Little Brother.

Before delving into the sandwich game, Jones had been making pizza on his own under the name “Destroyer.” The co-owners of Brew & Brew (Matthew Wright, Grady Wright, and Matthew Bollick) asked if he’d be into serving sandwiches through the cafe. The answer was “yes,” and he decided to keep the same name.

Jones had attended the Culinary Institute LeNotre in Houston after which he worked at the now-closed Zelko Bistro and wine bar Plonk Wine Bar, in the same city. He decided to move to Austin for a change and worked beer distribution before working at Brew & Brew.

Sandwiches aren’t a new thing for Brew & Brew. The recent food menu included a tomato sandwich, and the regular menu includes Rosen’s bagels. The cafe also hosted a five-month-long pop-up last year from Neapolitan pizza restaurant Bufalina dubbed Bufalina Deli.

Destroyer’s hours are from 3 to 8 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. Orders can be placed in person or online.