Tex-Mex Restaurant El Chile Moves Across the Street in Cherrywood to a Larger Space

El Chile is taking over the larger space of its sibling restaurant Yuyo

by Erin Russell
Classic Tex-Mex restaurant El Chile Cafe y Cantina is moving across the street in Cherrywood, taking over the spot occupied by its former sibling restaurant. El Chile will move to 1900 Manor Road — previously home to Peruvian restaurant Yuyo — in the coming weeks.

With the move, El Chile will also have an updated menu from chef Alma Alcocer-Thomas, which notably means an expanded menu of bar snacks. New items include crispy calamari and camarones (shrimp) and grilled pineapple salmon ceviche. It will also have an updated cocktail menu with more frozen drink options and an expanded tequila and mezcal list.

The interior of the space is also getting an upgrade. The cantina-themed space includes new tile flooring, TVs, a new mural from local artist Leigh Watson, and a walk-up window so guests can place or pickup orders without going inside.

El Chile opened at its current location on Manor Road in 2003. With regards to that space, a spokesperson for El Chile said, “We have a good relationship with the landlord and are currently not able to comment on the outcome of our dialogue.” The El Chile group currently includes Bouldin Creek Mexican spot El Alma and two locations of El Chilito, one on Menchaca Road and the other on Manor Road. The 1900 Manor Road location previously housed El Chile’s burger project, El Sapo, which closed in 2017 after moving to a different location, then Peruvian restaurant Yuyo from James Beard Award-nominated chef Maribel Rivero, which closed in 2020.

Once open, El Chile will offer dine-in, curbside, and to-go service.

El Chile Cafe y Cantina

1809 Manor Road, , TX 78722 (512) 457-9900 Visit Website

