New Wine Bar and Restaurant Opens in Westlake

Westlake Wine Bar, from one of the owners of Paris in a Bite, heads to Davenport Village this month

by Erin Russell
Westlake Wine Bar offers 150 European-leaning wines
Westlake Wine Bar

A new wine bar and restaurant, Westlake Wine Bar, is opening in Davenport Village, from one of the former owners of Paris in a Bite. Westlake Wine Bar opened at 3801 North Capital of Texas Highway in the Davenport Village shopping center as of September 18 for reservations only.

Westlake Wine Bar will serve a meat-heavy menu, with items like beef bourguignon, tartare, steaks, fish, and burgers alongside lighter bar fare. The massive wine menu, which encompasses 150 wines, leans European, with two-thirds of the menu from France and Italy, and one-third from elsewhere. The menu comes from executive chef Kyle Dahl, who worked at essential Minneapolis sushi restaurant Masu, while the wine comes from Italian sommelier Giuseppe Paternoster.

The owner of Westlake Wine Bar is Pierre Leitgib, who was previously an owner of French shop and cafe Paris in a Bite, which opened in Davenport Village in 2018. However, Paris in a Bite was sold after his divorce, and has been closed since June.

The bar took over the former space of All Star Burger, which closed in 2019.

Westlake Wine Bar will be open for lunch and dinner daily, with indoor and patio dining available.

Westlake Wine Bar

3801 North Capital of Texas Highway, Suite A-180, Austin, TX 78746 512-814-0005 Visit Website

