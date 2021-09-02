Here’s the Full Food Lineup for Austin City Limits Music Festival 2021

Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) is still happening for two weekends this October with headliners Billie Eilish, Tyler the Creator, Miley Cyrus, and George Strait. The giant festival announced the food lineup for the ACL Eats Food Court, which features a whole bunch of Austin restaurants, trucks, and food vendors.

Two returning vendors — Central East Austin barbecue truck Micklethwait Craft Meats and grilled cheese truck Burro Cheese Kitchen — are bringing their offshoot trucks. There’s Micklethwait’s more recent truck Taco Bronco and Burro is debuting a new food business, Homie Fries, which teases “cheese and potatoes” on its Instagram page. San Antonio chef Jason Dady is also debuting a new restaurant Wing Dady, serving chicken wings, crispy wings, and hummus/Buffalo cauliflower.

Other new vendors include East Austin bar the Cavalier’s New Orleans-ish restaurant Wicky’s Walkup and Lockhart-based joint Black’s Barbecue.. There is no information available about Come & Take It Fresh Squeezed Lemonade.

The Full ACL Eats Line

* denotes newcomers

Amy’s Ice Creams

Austin’s Pizza

Bananarchy

Blenders & Bowls

Burro Cheese Kitchen

Chi’lantro

*Come & Take It Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

East Side King

Easy Tiger

Flyrite Chicken

Four Brothers Venezuelan Kitchen

GoodPop

Happy Chicks

*Homie Fries

JuiceLand

Kababeque

Lambas Indian Kitchen

Lick Honest Ice Creams

Lonesome Dove Austin

Micklethwait Barbecue

Mmmpanadas

Shawarma Point

Skull & Cakebones

Sno-Beach Sno-Cones

Southside Flying Pizza

*Taco Bronco

Tacodeli

Tamale Addiction

The Mighty Cone

*The Original Black’s Barbecue

Tiff’s Treats

Tiny Pies

Torchy’s Tacos

Wholly Cow Burgers

*Wicky’s Walkup

*Wing Dady

ACL attendees are required to show either proof of their COVID-19 vaccinations or a printed negative COVID test that was taken within three days of going to the festival. That must be shown for every day’s attendance. The festival isn’t hosting its children-friendly portion Austin Kiddie Limits this year, but kids 10 years old or younger can still attend the festival. The mask policy will be announced later. A rep for the festival tells Eater that ACL Eats will operate in the same way it always has, where vendors will make and serve food out of stalls.

Recently, the festival, which is sold out, gave away free single-day passes to people who registered for vaccine shots in August. The 2020 festival was canceled last year.

ACL is run by C3 Productions, which also oversees Chicago music festival Lollapalooza which happened in late July with a similar vaccine/negative test requirement. Afterward, the city public health department determined that the festival was not a COVID superspreader event.

In Austin, Austin’s Bat Fest — in honor of the Congress Avenue bats — was canceled by the city several days before it was supposed to take place on August 28. According to the event’s website, their permit had been ultimately denied despite them being “assur[ed] that we would have the event,” by a city staffer.

ACL takes place in Zilker Park from Friday, October 1 through Sunday, October 3, and then again from Friday, October 8 through Sunday, October 10.

Update, 11:01 a.m.: This article, originally published at 10 a.m., has been updated to correctly reflect what Wing Dady is.