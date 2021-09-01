Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ Is Launching a Burger Truck

One of Austin’s essential trucks serving Tex-Mex and barbecue, Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ, is opening a new food truck dedicated entirely to burgers. Cash Cow Burgers will start serving this weekend on Saturday, September 4, in the Memorial Mini Golf & World War II Museum at 1710 North Farm-to-Market Road 1626 in Buda.

Burgers aren’t a new thing for pitmaster and owner Miguel Vidal, wife Modesty Vidal, and the rest of the Valentina’s team. They’ve been slinging burgers at the original Menchaca Road truck for quite some time, offered as specials on Thursdays. The smoked patties are usually stuffed with ingredients, such as cheese, pickled and/or smoked vegetables, condiments, and bacon. They’ve even made the burgers for an episode of Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in 2019. “Our customers raved about them,” says Miguel Vidal, “we knew it was something special.”

Because of the response, Vidal had wanted to open something that focused on those burgers with the same Valentina’s approach. His family moved to Buda last year, and their friend Brian McKinney asked if they wanted to open something at his miniature golf course/WWII museum located in the city. “We knew it was the perfect home” for the truck, he says.

Cash Cow’s menu will feature those burgers, including the Mo $$ Burger, where the patty — stuffed with herb boursin and goat cheeses — is topped with creamy house slaw, charred red onions and tomatoes, and its own sauce. Also on the menu are Mexican hot dogs.

The opening of this new truck also means that Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ will stop selling burgers at the original truck after Thursday, September 2.

Cash Cow’s host site is a combination miniature 12-hole golf course and a museum dedicated to World War II. The truck will be parked on the grounds in a way that is accessible to people who aren’t visiting the golf course or museum. The area will feature outdoor tables and a children’s playscape.

Cash Cow’s initial hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, September 4 and 5; and then from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, September 6. Standard hours will be set later.

Miguel and Modesty Vidal opened Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in 2013 parked on West Sixth. It has since relocated to much further south Austin. There’s also a location with Austin FC’s soccer stadium Q2, which debuted earlier this summer. The couple is also finally turning the truck into a physical restaurant in Buda, set to open in the Buda Mill & Grain this year.