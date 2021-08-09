Austin Bars and Restaurants Are Reinstating Masks and Other Safety Policies as Delta Cases Spike

The delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread through Austin, causing an alarming increase in the number of positive cases and hospitalizations in the area and leading local bars and restaurants to reevaluate their safety practices. Last week, the city escalated into the highest and most stringent tier of its COVID safety guidelines, Stage 5, in an attempt to ease the stress on the local healthcare systems.

While the City of Austin is not allowed to legally enforce a mask mandate due to state orders, individual businesses can dictate their own rules while honoring the executive order that states that companies that have received government loans cannot require or ask for documentation of vaccinations. Likewise, because of a recent Senate bill, restaurants and bars cannot require proof of vaccinations due to the threat of losing their liquor permits by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

In light of this, Eater is tracking the Austin restaurants and bars that are reverting back to COVID restrictions, including the requirement of masks for staffers and customers despite vaccination statuses, the closure of indoor dining rooms, and/or the continuation of takeout services. Although masks may be mandatory at these locations, people are allowed to take off their masks for eating and drinking purposes when seated at a restaurant or bar.

Everything below is listed in alphabetical order.

Abby Jane Bakeshop

16604 Fitzhugh Road, Unit C, Dripping Springs

The bakery closed its indoor dining area.

Asahi Imports

6105 Burnet Road, Brentwood

Shoppers at the Asian market and deli must wear masks. The shop is also limiting the number of people inside the store at the same time.

ATX Cocina

110 San Antonio Street, Downtown

The upscale Mexican restaurant is requiring masks.

Bobo’s Snack Bar

3850 Airport Boulevard, Cherrywood

The newcomer cafe closed its indoor space and will require masks on the patio.

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 South First Street, Bouldin Creek

Although the vegetarian restaurant has kept its dining room closed, customers can still order curbside pickups.

Brentwood Social House

1601 West Koenig Lane, Brentwood

​​The cafe mandates that everyone wears masks when inside the space and assures that its staff is vaccinated.

Crema Bakery & Cafe

9001 Brodie Lane, Suite B3, South Austin

The cafe closed its indoor dining area and requires masks.

Contigo

2027 Anchor Lane, MLK

Diners at the mostly patio restaurant are required to wear masks. The restaurant is also limited group reservations to at most eight people.

Drink.Well

207 East 53rd Street, North Loop

The cocktail bar and restaurant instructs diners to wear masks. Unvaccinated people can opt for curbside pickups, provided they wear masks.

East Side King

2310 South Lamar Boulevard, Suite C101, Zilker

The physical location of the Japanese street food restaurant is mandating that diners wear masks while inside the space.

East Side Pies

Multiple locations

All locations of the pizza chain have kept their indoor areas closed. Guests are asked to wear masks for pickups and when interacting with staff, who will also wear masks.

El Naranjo

2717 South Lamar Boulevard, South Lamar

Guests dining inside or picking up food from the Mexican restaurant will have to wear masks. The entire staff will wear masks as well.

Epoch Coffee

Multiple locations

Guests at all locations of the coffee shop need to wear masks.

Fresa’s

1703 South First Street, Bouldin Creek

Masks are required for everyone while indoors. The restaurant can no longer require proof of at least one vaccination shot to dine indoors because of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Gelateria Gemelli

1009 East Sixth Street, East Austin

The gelato shop and bar is requiring that guests wear masks when placing orders.

Greater Goods

2501 East Fifth Street, Holly; 160 McGregor Lane, Dripping Springs

Both locations of the coffee shop are mandating masks while maintaining limited capacity seatings.

Hotel Vegas & Volstead

1502 East Sixth Street, East Austin

The sibling bars and venues say that people have to don masks when “stationary” (aka seated or standing in place) inside of the spaces. Customers are “strongly encouraged” to wear masks outdoors. Additionally, the bars have limited the capacity maximum in light of the drastic increase in positive COVID case numbers.

Hyde Park Bar & Grill

4206 Duval Street, Hyde Park; 4521 West Gate Boulevard, Westgate

Staff and guests of the American restaurant are required to wear masks.

Joe’s Bakery

2305 East Seventh Street, East Austin

Guests have to wear masks when inside of the Mexican restaurant while picking up food orders or dining.

Justine’s Brasserie

4710 East Fifth Street, Govalle

Diners at the French restaurant will have to wear masks again.

Kinda Tropical

3501 East Seventh Street, East Austin

In order to order at the counter of the restaurant and bar, guests must wear masks.

Kome

5301 Airport Boulevard, North Loop

The Japanese restaurant is still only accepting takeout orders and will keep its dining room closed.

L’Oca d’Oro

1900 Simond Avenue, Mueller

The staff at the Italian restaurant have to wear masks. Currently, the restaurant’s indoor dining area will not be reopening.

Launderette

2115 Holly Street, Holly

Customers must wear masks when dining inside the restaurant. The restaurant can no longer require proof of at least one vaccination shot to dine indoors because of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Old Thousand

1000 East 11th Street, Central East Austin; 4805 Burnet Road, Brentwood

Staff and guests of the Chinese restaurants will have to wear masks.

Once Over Coffee

2009 South First Street, Bouldin Creek

In order to go inside the coffee shop, customers must wear masks.

Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich Street, Mueller

The vegan cheese deli closed its indoor dine-in area and now allows only four masked customers inside the store at the same time when shopping. The deli’s patio is still open.

Salt & Time

1912 East Seventh Street, East Austin

The butcher shop and restaurant orders diners to wear masks. The restaurant also noted that its staff will wear masks and that it has installed a new ultraviolet light filtration system within its HVAC system.

Thai Kun

11601 Rock Rose Boulevard, Domain Northside

Like sibling spot East Side King, the Thai restaurant is requiring diners to wear masks when inside the space.

The Tigress

100 West North Loop Boulevard, North Loop

The bar is requiring masks.

Violet Crown Clubhouse

7100 Woodrow Avenue, Crestview

The cafe/bar/ice cream shop requires masks when inside of the space. There is a patio too.

Update, August 20, 11:32 a.m.: This article, originally published on August 9, has been updated to include additional restaurants offering COVID-19 mitigation policies.