How Austin Restaurants Are Helping With Hurricane Ida Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Ida wrecked Louisiana on Sunday, August 29, leaving people along the Southeastern coast of the state without power and water, and evacuees unable to return home. To help people impacted by the Category 4 storm, several Austin restaurants and food trucks are raising funds and collecting goods. Similarly, there are many New Orleans-based efforts as well.
- Foood trucks Cuantos Tacos and Discada are collecting donated items for New Orleans nonprofit Relief Gang for the second day in a row. They’re asking for water, canned and dry foods, mosquito spray, clothing for infants and toddlers, and toiletries, collected at the truck today, Tuesday, August 31 through 5 p.m. The team will load up a cargo trailer to be driven to Houston on Wednesday, September 1. From there, Relief Gang will take everything to Louisiana. (Cuantos Tacos, 1108 East 12th Street, Central East Austin)
- Taco spot Veracruz All Natural will donate 25 percent of all sales from its six locations today, Tuesday, August 31, to grassroots collaboration Another Gulf Is Possible, which has been collecting donations for a number of mutual aid groups. (multiple locations)
- Austin company McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality is collecting donated items throughout the week during different days, times, and locations. The business is asking for non-perishable foods, water, masks, toiletries, flashlights, batteries, first-aid products, and baby items. The first dropoff takes place on Tuesday, August 31 at Elizabeth Street Cafe’s next-door private dining room space the Croissant Room on South First; Wednesday, September 1 takes place at boutique store ByGeorge on North Lamar; and the one on Thursday, September 2 takes place at Lou’s on East Cesar Chavez. Collections are happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. (multiple locations)
- Pop-up Rick’s Original Hoagies and bar/restaurant the Cavalier are selling $40 meal packages on Friday, September 3, donating all proceeds to rescue organization Cajun Navy Relief. There’s a take-and-bake ziti tray or two “muffuletta wedgies,” both of which will be paired with four-can-packs of either Ranch Rider Spiritsor Fairweather Cider. Everything is available starting at 4 p.m. until sold out. (2400 Webberville Road, East Austin)