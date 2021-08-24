 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Downtown Winery Brings 80 Self-Serve Wine Taps to Govalle

Wanderlust Wine Company is paving the way for the Shady Lane district

by Erin Russell
A table with a bunch of brightly colored murals (a woman, a chimpanzee, an eye, etc.)
The interior of Wanderlust Wine Co. on Shady Lane
Downtown Austin wine bar Wanderlust Wine Company, with 80 wines on tap, is opening a second location in East Austin’s Govalle neighborhood. It has taken over a location formerly belonging to fellow winery Infinite Monkey Theorum at 702 Shady Lane, and it opened as of July 19.

The second location of Wanderlust is much like the first: around 80 kinds of wine on tap, many of which are self-pour. There will be two or three food trucks on-site, with details on those coming soon.

Wanderlust is taking over the half-acre property with a 13,000 square-foot space vacated by Infinite Monkey Theorem in May 2020. (Denver-based Infinite Monkey Theorem opened on South Congress in 2015 before moving to Shady Lane in 2019, but has no plans to return to Austin). Guests are also able to walk freely with drinks and food between Wanderlust and the lot next door, which will soon be a coffee roaster with beer, coffee, and cocktails, with coffee from local roasters Progress Coffee. Owner Sammy Lam hopes to expand this to neighboring properties Hi-Sign Brewing and forthcoming cocktail bar Holiday on 7th.

Wanderlust opened in April 2020 with wine to-go and online wine classes. The bar was able to return to Lam’s original plan of self-serve wine in May of 2020. Lam still hopes to produce his own wine, though these plans have been delayed to focus on the taprooms. To aid in projects like wine production, Wanderlust recently offered a founder’s club, where members receive a free glass of wine every day.

Wanderlust is initially open from 3 to 9 p.m., with hopes to expand hours by mid-September.

