Mexican Restaurant Curra’s Grill Opens in Hyde Park With Creamy Avocado Margaritas

The former Mother’s Cafe space is now home to the South Austin restaurant’s second location

The patio at Curra’s Grill in South Austin
South Austin Mexican restaurant Curra’s Grill opened its second-ever location in Hyde Park at 4215 Duval Street as of August 18.

The menu is similar to its original one on East Oltorf: a span of Mexican dishes including cochinita pibil, chiles rellenos, moles, enchiladas, tacos, and breakfast dishes like huevos a la Mexicana and migas. The famed avocado margarita is also available, along with an array of cocktails, frozen drinks, beers, spirits, and aguas frescas.

Brothers Jorge and Marco Garcia opened Curra’s on East Oltorf in 1995. They had operated expansions on Burnet Road and Parmer Lane, which closed in 2008. Daylon Garcia, Jorge’s son and the restaurant’s managing partner, is overseeing the Hyde Park location.

When they had aimed at opening the restaurant last spring (which had been delayed to now), there were plans to operate a golf cart delivery service, which would send out to-go margaritas and food.

The Duvall address had been home to longtime vegetarian restaurant Mother’s Cafe, which closed last October after 40 years of service. Co-owners John Silberberg, Anne Daniels, and Cameron Alexander had been operating the restaurant with a limited takeout menu for most of last year, but it wasn’t enough to sustain the business.

Curra’s Hyde Park hours are from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Takeout orders can be placed online and there is indoor dine-in service.

Curra's Grill

614 East Oltorf Street, , TX 78704 (512) 444-0012 Visit Website

Curra's Grill [Hyde Park]

4215 Duval Street, Austin, Texas 78751 Visit Website

