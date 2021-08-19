 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mega-Popular Miami Doughnut Shop Sets Austin Opening Date

Salty Donut will serve up its decadent brioche and cake doughnuts on South Congress from August 27

by Nadia Chaudhury
A box of doughnuts, some covered in chocolate, others topped with bacon or cookies
Doughnuts from the Salty Donut
The Salty Donut [Official]

Much-loved Miami doughnut shop the Salty Donut set the opening date for its first Austin location this summer. The 2000 South Congress Avenue bakeshop will open on Friday, August 27.

The bakery’s menu focuses on decadent brioche and cake doughnuts in fun flavors. The year-round Austin offerings include a prickly pear-lime-glazed brioche doughnut glazed filled with lime curd, a brioche soaked in horchata topped with cinnamon meringue and a bottom layer of chocolate, and a Texas chocolate sheet cake doughnut. Seasonal options include a blueberry doughnut with both fresh and freeze-dried berries, a brioche doughnut glazed in cereal milk and topped with both mascarpone whipped cream and honey cornflake cereal, and a dragon-passion fruit-glazed brioche filled with passion fruit mousse.

Salty Donut sourced some ingredients from local vendors to help create some of the doughnuts. The maple and bacon brioche doughnut makes use of Austin brewery Central District’s Short Straw beer and bacon from wholesale company Lone Star Meats.

Coffee and espresso drinks are also available, including sweet lattes like a cinnamon cereal milk latte and salted caramel latte and its blend of cold-brew from Intelligentsia.

The Florida bakery previewed its goods with a two-day pop-up in December 2020. Ahead of the late-August opening, Salty Donut is partnering with events Instagram account When Where What Austin to give away free doughnut boxes to winners of a lottery system from Friday, August 20 to Sunday, August 22.

Salty Donut’s hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and then from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Orders can be placed in person or online with pickups through a dedicated window. There will also be third-party deliveries available through Uber Eats and Door Dash. There are both indoor and outdoor seating areas. COVID measures include requiring employees to wear masks, encouraging guests to wear masks, and ensuring general social distancing.

Co-founders Andy Rodriguez and Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez began Salty Donut as a pop-up with pastry chef Max Santiago in Miami. The pop-ups became huge hits, so much so they often sold out instantly. They opened their first physical store in 2016. (Santiago left in 2017.) There are now locations throughout Miami, with one in Orlando. Likewise, this Austin location is its second Texas shop after the Dallas one last summer.

A cross-section of a filled doughnut from Salty Donut
A cross-section of a filled doughnut from Salty Donut
Mountaintop Films
The exterior of Salty Donut’s Austin shop
The exterior of Salty Donut’s Austin shop
The Salty Donut [Official]

The Salty Donut [Austin]

2000 South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78704 Visit Website

