Where to Celebrate Juneteenth With Great Food and Drinks in Austin

Juneteenth — the holiday memorializing the end of Black slavery on the date when, two years after the fact, President Abraham Lincoln’s declaration finally reached Galveston, Texas in 1865 — takes place this weekend on Sunday, June 19. To commemorate the day (also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day), there are several food and drink events happening around the Austin and Central Texas region.
- Several food trucks will gather at Huston-Tillotson University for the Soul Food Truck Fest on Saturday, June 18. The event will feature food like cupcakes and burgers, live music, live cooking demos, retail pop-ups from Black-owned businesses, and more. Buy tickets online.
- The Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group is donating the proceeds on June 19 from all of their restaurants (Canje, Kalimotxo, Emmer & Rye, Hestia, TLV, Henbit, and Ladino in San Antonio) to the Neill-Cochran House Museum. There’s also a dinner with Wisconsin chef Adrian Lipscombe at Canje on June 12 benefitting Black Mamas ATX.
- The Central Texas Juneteenth Celebration includes a community kickback on Saturday, June 18 and a festival on Sunday, June 19. The Saturday event runs from noon to 4 p.m. and includes educational programs, live music, and complimentary food to the first 300 people. The Sunday concert runs from noon to 9 p.m. and features food from Black-owned food trucks. (at the Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina Street, Central East Austin)
- Juneteenth Central Texas is hosting a parade and park festival on Saturday, June 18. The festival features food vendors, live entertainment, and a fireworks show. It goes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Chestnut House, 1183 Chestnut Avenue, Chestnut)
- The Juneteenth Foundation, Inc. is hosting a charitable barbecue cook-off for the day at San Marcos Plaza Park on Friday, June 17 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (206 N C M Allen Parkway, San Marcos)
- Nonprofit Bastrop Juneteenth Celebration has a recognition dinner and dance on Friday, June 17 starting at 6 p.m. at the Bastrop Convention & Exhibit Center as well as a street dance with food trucks on Maine Street on Saturday, June 18 starting at 7 p.m.
- The Black Families of Hutto Friends is throwing its third-ever Juneteenth event on Saturday, June 18, with a march, speakers, and a festival with vendors and food trucks. The march will end at 1:30 p.m. at Adam Orgain Park, with speakers beginning there at 1:30 p.m. and the festival from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (1001 Co Rd 137, Hutto)