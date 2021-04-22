California-Based Vegan Cinnamon Roll Chain Is Opening at the Arboretum This Fall

A fast-growing vegan bakery chain out of California is heading to Austin this fall. Cinnaholic will open at the Arboretum at 10000 Research Boulevard on Friday, October 14. This is the first of two planned locations for Austin.

Cinnaholic makes entirely vegan sweets, and is known for customizable cinnamon rolls. For the cinnamon roll, there are 20 different frosting options like hazelnut, chai, or lemon and over 20 toppings like pretzels, chocolate sauce, strawberries, or cookie dough. The bakery also has pastries like brownies, cookies, cookie cakes, and scoops of edible cookie dough. To drink, there are espresso drinks and tea.

Co-founders Shannon and Florian Radke opened the first Cinnaholic in Berkeley, California in 2010. The bakery was featured on the entrepreneurial show Shark Tank in 2014, where investor Robert Herjavec offered the couple an investment. However, the Radkes eventually pulled out of the deal to focus on opening storefronts. They now have over 50 locations in the United States, including in Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. Cinnaholic announced an expansion to Austin in 2017.

This location is being run by franchisees Erik and Kimberly A. Wayton, according to MySA.

Update, Monday, October 3, 10:35 a.m.: This article, originally published on April 22, 2021, has been updated to reflect Cinnaholic’s Austin opening date and the name of the location’s franchisees.