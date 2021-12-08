Indian Pizza Chain from the Bay Area Lands in Cedar Park

Curry Pizza House Opening in Cedar Park

Bay Area chain Curry Pizza House is opening its first Texas location in Cedar Park at 1335 East Whitestone Boulevard on Friday, December 10, in the spot formerly occupied by Teji’s. Curry Pizza House is known for pizza with Indian toppings, like curry chicken masala pizza and aloo chaat pizza with red sauce and marinated potatoes, alongside more traditional offerings like pepperoni and Hawaiian. Pizzas are available thick or thin crust, with gluten-free and cauliflower crust available, and lots of vegetarian options. There are also appetizers and sides like chicken wings, and beer and wine. This is the eleventh location for Curry Pizza House, which is beginning a national expansion. Curry Pizza House is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for dine-in services, and is also available for delivery through third-party apps like Door Dash.

Hill Country Vineyard For Sale

A 13-acre vineyard in Stonewall, Texas is for sale for an undisclosed price. The vineyard sits on prime property along the 290 Wine Trail and has 2.5 acres of mature vines planted with tannat and mourvedre wine grapes, with room to grow more. The property includes the original 1800s house, which has been converted into a tasting room, a veranda and pergola, an outdoor kitchen, and a retail store.

Whataburger Holiday Line

For the avid Whataburger fan, the Texas burger chain has rolled out a line of holiday merch. That means Christmas sweaters, holiday socks, pajamas, ornaments, and more.