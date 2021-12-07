 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chef Behind Wildly Popular Lin Asian Bar is Opening a Third Restaurant in South Austin

Ling Wu Asian Restaurant will serve ceviches and new dim sum dishes

by Erin Russell
Chef Ling Qi Wu, the chef behind Clarksville Chinese restaurant Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum and modern Asian restaurant Qi downtown, is opening a third restaurant, in South Austin, as spotted by an Eater tipster. Ling Wu Asian Restaurant will open at 7415 Southwest Parkway in the Lantana Place complex, sometime in summer or fall of 2022.

Ling Wu Asian Restaurant will serve many of the same classic Chinese dishes that chef Wu, is known for — think dumplings and noodle dishes — but with the new addition of raw fish dishes like ceviches. She will also be adding some recipes from her grandmother and a few new dim sum items.

The restaurant will also have a full bar. Expect a modern design with many Asian elements, and will be designed by Evan Taniguchi, a local Japanese architect.

Wu, the former dim sum chef at downtown Chinese restaurant Wu Chow, opened Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum in April 2019 and it quickly rose in popularity, becoming the site of hours-long lines for Sunday dim sum. She opened her second restaurant, Qi, in October 2020, serving more luxe items like fried rice with truffles and eggs and lobster dumplings.

Ling Wu Asian Restaurant will be open for lunch, dinner, and weekend dim sum brunch.

Ling Wu Asian Restaurant

7415 Southwest Parkway, Building 3 Suite 400, Austin, TX 78735

