10 Must-Try San Antonio Food Trucks

Food trucks have always had a presence in San Antonio, a city that has long depended on neighborhood taco sellers operating on wheels. But as the COVID-19 pandemic forced brick-and-mortar restaurants to shutter for months on end, the necessity for safe, quick food options serendipitously led to the development of a much more eclectic mobile food scene.

In recent years, there’s been a wider expanse of cuisines and dishes represented in San Antonio’s food trucks, from vegan chicken sandwiches to Thai food to celebrity cheesesteaks. Similarly, food truck parks have made a huge comeback, like Downtown’s neon-lit El Camino Food Truck Park, which hosts Holy Smoke BBQ + Taquitos, Jeepney Street Eats and El Remedio.

While food trucks are notable for moving around the city, many have consistent schedules, so customers will know when and where to find their favorites.

Tacos El Regio

With its simple menu and extended late night hours, Tacos El Regio aka “Taco Truck” is the perfect place to get a plate of mini tacos al pastor, served with all the fixings, after a night out on the St. Mary’s Strip. Save some room for the corn in a cup, because it comes loaded with mayo, queso fresco, Mexican cream, and chile lime powder. Tacos El Regio parks its beloved St. Mary’s truck in front of Gallery Club. (2726 North St. Mary’s Street)

Project Pollo

Despite opening in 2020, Project Pollo has expanded quickly from a single food truck in downtown San Antonio to a full on franchise, spreading to cities like Austin and Houston. Specializing in vegan fried chicken, Project Pollo serves up fried sides like pickles and fries, and has a a slew of signature sandwiches, such as the Spicy Project, which comes slathered in hot garlic buffalo sauce and topped with a jalapeño. The original Project Pollo truck is permanently parked outside Roadmap Brewing Co. (723 North Alamo Street)

Carnitas Don Raúl

San Antonio boasts some choice restaurants in the carnitas category, and Carnitas Don Raúl can contend with the best. Parked on the Broadway News lot, Carnitas Don Raúl is an extension of the celebrated Michoacán restaurant of the same name, which was featured on the Netflix show Taco Chronicles. Expect traditional carnitas bursting with savory flavor and a host of tasty Mexican favorites, including quesadillas, tortas, and chorizo. (2202 Broadway)

Theory Coffee

Since 2015, Theory Coffee Co. owner and operator Mark Vollmer Jr. has applied his 25 years of food and drink experience to crafting speciality coffee drinks for early morning customers. Theory incorporates Texas suppliers, like coffee roasted by Wild Gift Coffee, an independent roaster from Austin. The coffee truck parks on Nacogdoches on Monday through Saturday and is currently undergoing construction to make the lot into its permanent parking spot. (2347 Nacogdoches Road)

Katii Thai Food

Parked on the grounds of St. Mary’s sports bar El Buho, Katii Thai Food is a great option for bar-goers who want something a little more substantial to go with their cocktails. Katii offers ample servings of classic Thai noodle dishes, like pad se ew and pad Thai, with spice level options that range from mild to SOS hot. The mango sticky rice is a lighter option for those who want to end the night with something sweet. (2710 North St. Mary’s Street)

Masshole Food Truck

The great debate when it comes to lobster rolls is whether the superior preparation is Maine style, a chilled mayo-heavy approach, or Connecticut style, a hot buttery rendition. While Masshole Food Truck states a preference on its cheeky annotated menu, the seafood vendor offers both styles, among several variations of its own. The price point might be higher than the average food truck, but the fresh lobster and brioche bread make this lobster shop worth a try. Pop by Masshole’s Instagram to keep track of the truck’s whereabouts.

Holy Smoke BBQ + Taquitos

In a city of many barbecues, Holy Smoke BBQ + Taquitos has amassed a cult following for its cheesy additions to the regional cooking style. Pitmaster David Romero has stacked the menu with loaded favorites like the Holy Mac, a bowl of smoked mac and cheese topped with chopped brisket and barbecue sauce, and the Holy Grail Cheese, which consists of grilled mac and cheese and chopped brisket served on Texas toast. According to its Instagram, Holy Smoke is parked at El Camino and open daily. (1009 Avenue B)

El Remedio

In the last few years, the San Antonio food scene has had an increase in restaurants specializing in birria, the juicy stewed meat served in taco or caldo form, and El Remedio Mariscos y Taqueria has some of the city’s best. Due to the truck’s success at its Culebra parking spot, El Remedio has added another truck at El Camino and a brick-and-mortar location in Stone Oak due to open sometime in 2022. (2924 Culebra Road and 1009 Avenue B)

Jeepney Street Eats

Another notable truck parked at El Camino, Jeepney Street Eats is an extension of the Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market, & Bakery. The Filipino fusion focused truck has a number of traditional dishes like shrimp pancit, tocino, and lumpia in addition to the breakout star of its menu: the chicken and ube waffles. Opening at 11 a.m. on weekends, Jeepney has quickly become a downtown darling for brunch. (1009 Avenue B)

Malik’s Philly’s Phamous Cheesesteaks

Former Spurs player and two-time NBA champion Malik Rose scores yet again with his food truck Malik’s Philly’s Phamous Cheesesteaks. With locations in Midtown and the northeast side, Philly’s Phamous combines Rose’s hometown staple with a little bit of San Antonio flavor. The best example of this is the Phlaming Philly, a cheesesteak served with choice of ribeye steak or chicken topped with onions, Hot Cheetos, and queso. (2301 San Pedro Avenue and 12002 O’Connor Road)