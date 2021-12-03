Austin Monthly Names Odd Duck the Best Restaurant in Austin

Austin Monthly Names Odd Duck Best Restaurant in Austin

Austin Monthly dropped their list of the 25 best restaurants in Austin, and Bryce Gilmore’s Odd Duck came out on top. The magazine praised the restaurant’s use of seasonal ingredients and “wildly innovative dishes with a distinct Texas twang.” Rounding out the top three were modern Mexican restaurant Suerte and omakase restaurant Otoko. There were also five 2021 newcomers on the list: neighborhood wine bar Birdie’s, fancy garden restaurant Lutie’s, McGuire Moorman Lambert’s red sauce joint Sammie’s, African-American food truck Distant Relatives (one of Eater’s best new restaurants of 2021), and omakase restaurant Tsuke Edomae.

Stiles Switch’s 12 Days of Smoked Meats

Barbecue restaurant Stiles Switch’s annual 12 Days of Smoked Meats celebration will start this year on Tuesday, December 7 through Sunday, December 19, with different daily specials. This year’s menu includes items like a smoked meatloaf sandwich, smoked prime rib, and smoked brisket tamales, as well as collaborations with Philip Speer of Comedor, Callie Massey of The Switch and formerly of Holy Roller, Joel Fried of Eldorado Cafe, Michael Fojtasek of Olamaie and Little Ola’s Biscuits, and with Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar B-Q from Tyler, Texas. The specials are available at both the Brentwood and Cedar Park locations until sold out.

Vista Brewing Market Days

Picturesque Driftwood brewery Vista Brewing is hosting a market pop-up every Saturday in December before Christmas. The market will host local food and craft makers as well as live music, and Vista will release new beers. December 4 and 18 are an artisan market from Curio Caravan and December 11 features a farmer’s market Farmhouse Delivery. The markets are from noon to dusk.