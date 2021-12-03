11 Decadent Cookie Delivery Services in Austin

The only thing better than a great cookie is one that is delivered directly to your doorstep. Fortunately, there are many options in Austin for cookie delivery for any occasion, be it to celebrate a birthday, say thank you, or simply send encouragement to get through a Tuesday.

Of course, the big name around these parts is Austin institution Tiff’s Treats, which has 11 stores in the city and is expanding around the country, bringing soft warm cookies with them. However, several newcomers are bringing different perspectives to the cookie delivery scene. Cookie Rich provides mini gourmet cookie sandwiches in flavors like snickerdoodles with cinnamon brown sugar frosting, while Cookie Wookie offers Asian flavors like red bean mochi or black sesame cookies and cream.

Here are 11 bakeries that deliver cookies in Austin, listed alphabetically.

Cookie Rich

Chef Lorin Peters, an Austin chef who has trained at famed California restaurant French Laundry, created her signature luxe bite-sized cookie sandwiches with round cookies and icing. Cookie Rich’s classic flavors include chocolate chip with dark fudge icing and birthday cake with cream cheese icing, alongside seasonal flavors like dark chocolate with peppermint icing. Order online for deliveries seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cookie Wookie

Cookie Wookie specializes in Asian flavors like bright purple ube and coconut, green matcha pistachio, and Vietnamese coffee cookies, alongside standard flavors like chocolate chip and Texas sheet cake. Order online for delivery Thursday through Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Cookies a la Carte

Two French women are behind this buttery cookie delivery business, whose flavors include hazelnut chocolate; cranberry, white chocolate and lime; and more. Cookies a la Carte also offers gluten-free options and cookie cakes. Order online for delivery Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday or Friday from noon to 2 p.m., or Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m.

Crumbl

This Utah-based chain offers four to five weekly rotating flavors of warm or chilled cookies in packages of four, six, or 12. Sample flavors include buttermilk pancake, chocolate chip, and sugar cookies. Order online for delivery Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Dough Re Mi

High school students Sarah Zeng and Alice Huang started Dough Re Mi to raise funds for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the pair have raised over $9,000 for United Way for Greater Austin. Dough Re Mi offers bite-size cookies in classic flavors like chocolate chip and peanut butter along with rotating monthly flavors like candy cane and ginger. Order online for deliveries on Saturdays.

Hayleycakes and Cookies

This South Lamar bakery known for exquisitely decorated sugar cookies offers local delivery of packages of molasses cookies, soft sugar cookies, seasonally decorated cookies, and more. Order online for next-day delivery between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Insomnia Cookies

This late-night cookie delivery chain offers warm cookies and more until 3 a.m. most nights. Look for flavors like gingerbread, pumpkin spice latte, and vegan birthday cake, as well as menu items like cookie sandwiches and cookies with a tray of dipping icing. Order online for delivery daily, exact hours and menu vary by location.

Mariah’s Cookies

Pop diva Mariah Carey has jumped on the celebrity food bandwagon with Mariah’s Cookies. The cookies are available in six and 12-packs with flavors like lemon, spiced oatmeal raisin, and of course chocolate chip. Order online or through third-party apps, with delivery from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 or 10 p.m. daily.

Sugar Mama’s

The local bakeshop has a wide menu of cookies available for delivery including frosted sugar cookies, classic chocolate chip, macarons, cookie sandwiches, cookie cakes, cookie decorating kits, and more. Order online or through GrubHub for delivery Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Teddy V. Patisserie

Teddy V. offers delivery of their massive, gooey chocolate chip cookies — with walnuts, without walnuts, or half and half. Order online for delivery on Fridays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tiff’s Treats

The original cookie delivery company born in a college dorm room at the University of Texas, Tiff’s Treats is known for delivering warm cookies and other confections (cookie truffles! ice cream!) throughout the city. Flavors include chocolate chip, white chocolate almond, sugar cookies with M&Ms, and more. Order online for delivery from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.