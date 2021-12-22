 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Austin Food Writers Name the Best Dining Neighborhoods in the City in 2021

Rundberg, East 12th, and North Loop are all really strong restaurant areas

by Erin Russell
Tacos from Carnitas El Guero.
Tacos from Carnitas El Guero.
Carnitas El Guero/Facebook

As is the tradition as we near the end of 2021, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. Given the insanity of this year, Eater has adapted the standard survey into one that reflects the new realities of takeout, restaurant shutters, and a shaky industry. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number five:

What neighborhood were you most excited to dine in this year?

Nicolai McCrary, Austin staff writer, The Infatuation, and photographer for Eater Austin
The area around Rundberg and Lamar is a bit of a treasure trove of good food hidden in a seemingly endless series of strip malls with parking lots that feel more like guidelines than actual spaces. But if you’re willing to navigate the area a bit and find the right spots you’ll cross paths with everything from excellent pho at Pho Phong Luu to the best carnitas I’ve ever had at Carnitas El Guero. I could spend weeks visiting all the strip mall restaurants and trucks lining North Lamar and it still wouldn’t be enough time.

Paula Forbes, cookbook writer and critic, and former editor of Eater Austin
Pardon me while I get excited about my own part of town but NORTH CENTRAL AUSTIN! From the taco trucks of North Lamar to the Crescent strip mall at Airport and Lamar that is just packed with tasty spots to Julie’s Noodles, House of Three Gorges, and Ramen Tatsu-ya on Research to everything that’s happening on West Anderson and Burnet. We’ve got pizza, we’ve got dumplings, we’ve got tacos, we’ve got conveyor belt sushi, we’ve got Top Notch burgers. I can get some of the best baguettes in town whenever I want at Easy Tiger and some of the best kimchi in town at Mom’s Taste and one of the best selections of wine and beer in town at Sunrise Minimart, all within biking distance. What more do you need?

Pat Sharpe, executive editor and food writer for Texas Monthly
It looks like East Twelfth Street is gaining traction. Nixta and Birdie’s, which are both great, have gone in on the far east stretch. The street is becoming quite commercial on the part near I-35.

Jane Ko, blogger, A Taste of Koko
I still love East Austin — there’s a mix of beloved old restaurants like Tamale House and then newcomers like Birdie’s.

Lenny Dewi, @eats_n_noods and Eater contributing writer
Lakeline because Honey Pig is coming!

Raphael Brion, Texas editor, The Infatuation, and former editor of Eater
I found myself dining the most around the intersection of Rundberg and Lamar. It’s just so dense and so diverse. Just to name a few excellent spots: Carnitas El Guero, Phở Phong Lưu, Aparicio’s, Usta Kababgy, Seoulju, Mi Sabor Oaxaqueño, Taquito Aviles, and Taco Dolores Hidalgo. And now there’s that whole row of trucks at La Ultima Y Nos Vamos Sports Bar (where China Spice used to be), including Machetes Doña Leova.

Erin Russell, associate editor of Eater Austin
I share Paula’s excitement for North Central Austin (particularly North Loop) and see great things on the horizon for East Twelfth.

Nadia Chaudhury, editor of Eater Austin
As a South Austinite, I’m always happy when places open on/move to my side of the river, i.e. Distant Relatives, Ani’s Day & Night with the Las Alegres truck, Little Brother’s South Congress expansion, Keepers Coastal Kitchen, etc.

The North Loop neighborhood is another one of those areas that I always find myself returning to: Drink.Well, Abo Youssef, Patrizi’s/Butterfly Bar (cats!), Jewboy Burgers, Kome, etc.

The East 12th Street corridor with Cuantos Tacos, Nixta, Fil ‘N Viet, and Birdie’s (when will I ever be able to go to Birdie’s again?). I also need to make my way to Dō’s Tiny Bread Shed ASAP.

Rundberg’s taco game is ridiculously strong.

drink.well.

207 East 53rd Street, , TX 78751 (512) 614-6683 Visit Website

Carnitas el Guero

8624 North Lamar Boulevard, , TX 78753 (512) 814-9055 Visit Website
Ani's Day & Night

7107 East Riverside Drive, Austin, Texas 78741 Visit Website

Nixta Taqueria

2512 East 12th Street, , TX 78702 (512) 551-3855 Visit Website
Ramen Tatsu-ya [Research Boulevard]

8557 Research Blvd, #126, Austin, TX 78758 (512) 834-8810 Visit Website

Easy Tiger [Linc]

6406 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, Texs 78745 Visit Website

The Butterfly Bar @ The VORTEX

2307 Manor Road, , TX 78722 (512) 478-5282 Visit Website
Patrizi's

2307 Manor Road, , TX 78722 (512) 522-4834 Visit Website

Jewboy Burgers [Restaurant]

5111 Airport Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78751 Visit Website

Distant Relatives

3901 Promontory Point Drive, Austin, Texas 78744 (512) 717-2504 Visit Website

Cuantos Tacos

1108 East 12th Street, , TX 78702 (512) 903-3918 Visit Website

Kome [New Location]

5301 Airport Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78751 Visit Website
Top Notch

7525 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78757 (512) 452-2181 Visit Website

Little Brother [South Congress]

1512 South Congress, Austin, TX 78704 Visit Website

Julie's Noodles

8557 Research Boulevard, , TX 78758 (512) 394-6967 Visit Website

Seoulju

9515 North Lamar Boulevard, , TX 78753 (512) 382-1858 Visit Website

Keepers Coastal Kitchen

5701 West Slaughter Lane, , TX 78749 (512) 519-9911 Visit Website

Taquito Aviles

11218 North Lamar Boulevard, , TX 78753 (512) 574-2708

Usta Kababgy

9717 North Lamar Boulevard, , TX 78753 (512) 465-2720 Visit Website

Fil N' Viet

1720 East 12th Street, , TX 78702 (281) 798-4334 Visit Website
Sunrise Mini Mart

1809 West Anderson Lane, , TX 78757 (512) 453-5176 Visit Website

House of Three Gorges

8557 Research Boulevard, , TX 78758 (512) 953-8666 Visit Website

Birdie's

2944 East 12th Street, , TX 78702 Visit Website

Filed under:



Filed under:

