Industry Experts Predict Austin Restaurant Headlines for 2022

As is the tradition as we near the end of 2021, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. Given the insanity of this year, Eater has adapted the standard survey into one that reflects the new realities of takeout, restaurant shutters, and a shaky industry. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number six:

What are your headline predictions for 2022?

Pat Sharpe, executive editor and food writer for Texas Monthly

I think 2022 is going to be a tough year for the industry, but I think it will keep calm and carry on. No specific predictions — because I don’t have a crystal ball.

Jane Ko, blogger, A Taste of Koko

MML [Ed. note: McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality] Takes Over Austin

Lenny Dewi, @eats_n_noods and Eater contributing writer

More and more people are still moving to Austin especially with big companies opening in town. I think more restaurants from other cities and states will open here in Austin.

Raphael Brion, Texas editor, The Infatuation, and former editor of Eater

(Whose 2020 prediction came true!) [Ed. note: see these two pieces.]

The Taco Mafia Joins Forces to Open Their Own Super Immersive Food Truck Park, Further Cementing Austin as the True Center of the Known Taco Universe

Bad Larry Burger Club Acquired by VC Tech Bros and Relaunched as the Cryptocurrency BadLarryBurgerCoin

Bad Larry Burger Club’s Matthew Bolick Becomes Newly Minted Billionaire and Buys Up All of Rainey Street and Outdoor Voices Just For Kicks

Erin Russell, associate editor of Eater Austin

Three Other Awesome Restaurants Open on East 12th

Bar That Only Serves Nonalcoholic Drinks Opens in Austin

Nadia Chaudhury, editor of Eater Austin

McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality Takes Over [Insert Still-Existing Old Classic Historic Austin Restaurant]

In a Stunning About Face, Texas Requires Proof of Vaccinations for Indoor Dining [lololol, jkjkjk, this will never happen]

Ridiculously Amazing Bangladeshi Restaurant Opens in Austin [one can hope]

But honestly, I’m looking forward to highlighting really amazing small businesses and food people opening and starting their own amazing food ventures next year.