Austin Restaurants Temporarily Close Due to a Possible Surge in COVID-19 Cases

As COVID-19 cases increase rapidly in the United States due in part to the new omicron variant, Austin restaurants and bars are temporarily closing down this week, much like other cities throughout the country.

Some restaurants have chosen to temporarily close down due to staffers testing positive for COVID-19, like Franklin Barbecue. Because there won’t be enough employees to operate the Central East Austin restaurant — which reopened for dine-in service for the first time during the pandemic earlier in November — co-owner and pitmaster Aaron Franklin opted to keep the business closed for this week as of Monday, December 20. He told Austin 360 that a third of the team tested positive, everyone was fully vaccinated and boosted, and are experienced mild symptoms. The plan is to reopen on Tuesday, December 28.

Likewise, North Loop Japanese restaurant Kome, which has been open for takeout services only, temporarily closed over the weekend because of staff being exposed to COVID-19. Co-owners Kayo and Take Asazu intended to reopen on Monday, December 20, after the staff went through testing. However, in an Instagram post, the owners confirmed the restaurant is still temporarily closed due to test availability and processing times. As of publication, the restaurant is still shut down.

On Tuesday, December 21, Kome’s sibling spot Sa-Ten shared that some of its staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, so both locations of the cafe are closed for the following three days, according to Instagram, coupled with its already-planned Christmas break. The plan is to reopen on Sunday, December 26.

Central East Austin skee ball spot Full Circle Bar shared that both employees and staffers in the space have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a temporary closure this week as of Monday, December 20. The reopening date isn’t known at this time.

Then, out of precaution due to this omicron-led surge, other Austin restaurants and bars have decided to preemptively close down cut this holiday week to mitigate the potential spread of the virus. Red River bar and club Cheer Up Charlie’s was one of the first Austin businesses to do this. Co-owners Tamara Hoover and Maggie Lea wrote in an Instagram post that they wanted to avoid operating a crowded bar at this time while also adding a new air filtration system. They had originally planned on reopening on December 26, but have extended the closure into Thursday, December 30, so it can host its New Year’s Eve celebration the following day.

Highland Japanese restaurant Sazan Ramen announced on Instagram that it was closing this week, as a way of “erring on the side of caution [...] due to COVID-19.” It closed on Sunday, December 19, and will reopen on Monday, December 27.

Similarly, East Austin Korean restaurant Oseyo said that it was closing starting on Wednesday, December 22, because of the current COVID-19 surges. Owner Lynn Miller wrote on Instagram, “We’re committed to protecting our team,” and that they will implement new safety measures for staffers and guests. The restaurant plans on reopening on Wednesday, December 29.

While Travis County’s current COVID numbers aren’t as high as in Houston, cases have been increasing. During a press conference this morning, officials from Austin/Travis County Public Health confirmed that there is community transmission of omicron in Austin and that the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium indicates that the omicron variant will increase cases in the area, which would overwhelm local hospital systems.

The officials urged Austinites to continue to wear masks, get vaccinated, get boosted, test often, and stay home if they’re not feeling well. Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes said that people should “wear masks in all indoor situations, including indoor dining and shopping.”

In light of this surge, APH lowered the threshold numbers for its risk-based guidelines (stage-based guidance on masks, gatherings, travel, dining, and shopping based on vaccination statuses), based on the seven-day moving day averages of hospital admissions. Currently, the city and county are in Stage 3, which asks high-risk vaccinated people to mask when dining and unvaccinated/partially vaccinated people to wear masks during all situations, among other measures. But if the number of hospital admissions increases, that would trigger an escalation into Stage 4, which asks vaccinated people to wear masks in all situations and unvaccinated/partially vaccinated people to only travel and shop if essential and stick to takeout/curbside dining only.

Because of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s state mandate, local entities are neither allowed to require city-wide masking nor vaccine passes or requirements.