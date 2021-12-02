Popular San Antonio Chain Brings Atomic Tamales to Riverside

Delicious Tamales, a popular San Antonio chain specializing in its namesake, is opening its first Austin location later this month, just in time for this year’s winter tamale rush. The new Austin storefront is located at 1931 East Oltorf, Suite G, in the Riverside neighborhood.

Delicious Tamales offers classic fillings like chicken, bean, and pork. There are also a handful of non-traditional items, including vegetarian options and the notorious atomic tamales, which are stuffed with pork and ghost peppers.

This will mark the company’s first expansion outside of San Antonio. While Delicious Tamales hasn’t dropped a specific date for when it will open its doors in Austin, the company recently unveiled new building signage in a video posted to its Instagram account.

Headquartered near San Antonio’s Woodlawn Lake Park, Delicious Tamales has been a reliable vendor of the sought-after holiday favorite since owner Valerie Gonzalez opened the brand’s first location with her then-husband in 1980. Since then, Delicious Tamales has expanded to six locations across San Antonio.

In more recent years, the tamale company has scaled up its operation, offering online to-go orders and nationwide shipping of tamales. According to the Delicious Tamales website, the company’s factory produces more than two million tamales every year.

When it opens, the Delicious Tamales Austin location will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.