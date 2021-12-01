Wildly Popular Burger Pop-Up Bad Larry Is Posting Up on Rainey Street in December

Bad Larry Burger Club Takes Over Bummer Burrito Food Truck on Rainey Street

Burger pop-up Bad Larry Burger Club will soon have a home on Rainey Street from Tuesday, December 7 through Friday, December 31. It will be taking over burrito truck Bummer Burrito, which will close for the month, stationed by Little Brother Bar at 89 Rainey Street. (Bad Larry founder Matthew Bolick is also a partial owner of Bummer Burrito and Little Brother.) Bad Larry will have daily specials like a pastrami queso burger, a rodeo burger with barbecue sauce from lauded barbecue truck Leroy & Lewis, and more. It will also serve the classic Bad Larry burger, with the option to add up to five patties, a veggie burger, grilled cheese sandwiches, and beef tallow fries (vegetarian fries are also available).

Approximate hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, although burgers are subject to being sold out or, as the burger club posted on Instagram, “hangover from booze or whatever else might happen.”

Safer 6th Street Initiative Releases Recommendations for Potential Pilot Programs

An Austin City Council-led initiative to make downtown’s 6th Street district safer has released plans for potential pilot programs that may include alfresco dining, as reported by KXAN. One potential idea was to allow restaurant and bar owners to use the sidewalk and street space in front of the business for seating, live music, or art, much like the similar Shop the Block program introduced in 2020. These ideas are part of the “Safer 6th Street Initiative,” a resolution passed by city council earlier this year.

After-hours Burgers at La Barbecue

Today, December 1, barbecue great La Barbecue is hosting a Summer Camp After Dark pop-up at its East Austin location at 2401 East Cesar Chavez Street from 7 to 9 p.m or until sold out. The evening barbecue menu includes burgers, chili Frito pie, and more.

Update 2:29 p.m. - This article has been updated with the hours for Bad Larry Burger Club.