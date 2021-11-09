 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Reservations-Only Wine Tasting Room Opens in East Austin

Blurred Vines focuses on West Coast wines

by Erin Russell
A hand pulls a wine bottle out of a large horizontal wine storage shelf
Blurred Vines serve up West Coast wines when it opens in East Austin
Getty/Eater

A new private wine tasting room, Blurred Vines, is opening in East Austin. Blurred Vines will open by reservation only at 901 East Seventh Street starting on Saturday, November 13.

Blurred Vines will serve mostly wines from the West Coast — California, Washington, and Oregon — with a few bottles from other parts of the world. Guests book a 90-minute seating that includes a guided group tasting with the opportunity to linger over additional glasses or purchase bottles to take home. The setting is generally intimate, with a maximum of 32 people per tasting.

Visitors can also purchase bottles without a tasting reservation, but will need to schedule a time to pick up their purchases. Blurred Vines will launch a subscription box soon as well.

Blurred Vines comes from lead sommelier and managing partner Malon Lemoins (a former general manager at downtown wine bar Cru), Cortney Lebens, and Bill Poston, the latter two who opened a collection of resorts in Belize together.

Nearby wine bars include LoLo, Salt & Time, and Apt 115, and on the west side of I-35 is Wanderlust Wine Co.

Blurred Vines will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Blurred Vines

901 East 7th Street, Austin, TX 78702 (512) 789-1395 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

An Independent Grocery Store With a Focus on Local Vendors Is Headed to Austin 

By Polly Anna Rocha

How to Make Iconic Austin Dishes With These 14 Local Cookbooks

By Erin Russell

Coffee Shop and Bar Buzz Mill Opens on East Seventh With Vegan Brunch Restaurant

By Nadia Chaudhury

Find Potato Doughnuts, Breakfast Sandwiches, Dumplings, and More at Prep ATX

By Nadia Chaudhury

College Station Fried Chicken Finger Chain Will Open Somewhere in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Essential Austin Barbecue Truck Micklethwait Is Opening a New Beer Bar

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world