Reservations-Only Wine Tasting Room Opens in East Austin

A new private wine tasting room, Blurred Vines, is opening in East Austin. Blurred Vines will open by reservation only at 901 East Seventh Street starting on Saturday, November 13.

Blurred Vines will serve mostly wines from the West Coast — California, Washington, and Oregon — with a few bottles from other parts of the world. Guests book a 90-minute seating that includes a guided group tasting with the opportunity to linger over additional glasses or purchase bottles to take home. The setting is generally intimate, with a maximum of 32 people per tasting.

Visitors can also purchase bottles without a tasting reservation, but will need to schedule a time to pick up their purchases. Blurred Vines will launch a subscription box soon as well.

Blurred Vines comes from lead sommelier and managing partner Malon Lemoins (a former general manager at downtown wine bar Cru), Cortney Lebens, and Bill Poston, the latter two who opened a collection of resorts in Belize together.

Nearby wine bars include LoLo, Salt & Time, and Apt 115, and on the west side of I-35 is Wanderlust Wine Co.

Blurred Vines will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

