 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Coffee Shop and Bar Buzz Mill Opens on East Seventh With Vegan Brunch Restaurant

Buzz Mill East Side took over the former Hightower restaurant location

by Nadia Chaudhury
A short glass of brown liquid next to a cinnamon stick and halved apples.
A drink from Buzz Mill.
Buzz Mill/Facebook

Austin coffee shop and bar Buzz Mill opened a new location in East Austin this fall. Buzz Mill East Side took over the space that previously belonged to bar and burrito restaurant Troublemaker/New American restaurant Hightower at 1209 East Seventh Street as of mid-September.

Buzz Mill East Side operates similarly to the original location on East Riverside Drive. There are beers, cocktails, infused spirits, and coffee. The cafe is also the new home of vegan breakfast and brunch restaurant Brunch Bird. The restaurant actually relocated from its original spot within South Austin shop River City Market.

Unlike Buzz Mill Riverside, the East Austin location isn’t open 24/7. Rather, its hours are from 7 a.m. to midnight daily. Brunch Bird serves food from 8 a.m. to midnight daily. There are both indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

This isn’t Buzz Mill’s first time in the East Austin area north of the river. It opened a location in Govalle in October 2019, aka Buzz Mill Shady, which closed in April 2020 due to the pandemic. There was also that intended South Congress location for 2016 that never opened (the build-out eventually became Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden in 2017). The original Riverside Buzz Mill opened in 2013.

The East Seventh address was home to co-owners Chad Dolezal and general manager Victor Farnsworth’s casual New American restaurant the Hightower, which took over the former Karibu Ethiopian restaurant in 2014. They closed in September 2019 and turned the space into Troublemaker, a bar, record shop, and San Diego burrito shop, that November. Seven months later, they closed the bar because of the pandemic.

Buzz Mill East Side

1209 East Seventh Street, Austin, Texas 78702 Visit Website
Foursquare

Buzz Mill Coffee

1505 Town Creek Dr, Austin, TX 78741 (512) 912-9221 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

How to Make Iconic Austin Dishes With These 14 Local Cookbooks

By Erin Russell

Find Potato Doughnuts, Breakfast Sandwiches, Dumplings, and More at Prep ATX

By Nadia Chaudhury

College Station Fried Chicken Finger Chain Will Open Somewhere in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Essential Austin Barbecue Truck Micklethwait Is Opening a New Beer Bar

By Nadia Chaudhury

Eater Austin's Heatmap Archive

By Eater Staff

Chef Behind TLV Explores His Sephardic Roots With New Jewish-Balkan Restaurant in San Antonio

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world