Find Potato Doughnuts, Breakfast Sandwiches, Dumplings, and More at Prep ATX

Austin’s newest commercial kitchen space Prep ATX opened in late October, with a bunch of restaurants open to the public for dine-in and takeout services. The 1300 East Anderson Lane space in the North Austin area includes potato doughnut bakery Potadough’s, new dumpling shop Taste of Home Dumpling, a second location of Austin food truck Brooklyn Breakfast Shop, and others.
Prep ATX’s public vendors include:
- Potadough’s: The bakery from couple Krista and Kelly Doyle (who also record a Taylor Swift podcast) focuses on potato-based doughnuts. This means doughnuts like the Eliza with cream cheese glaze and everything bagel seasoning; the Dorothy with maple glaze and bacon crumbles and the strawberry glaze with sprinkles. The doughnuts are also available at fellow Prep tenant Brooklyn Breakfast Shop’s South Austin trailer (see below) and East Riverside cafe Ani’s Day and Night on Sundays.
- Taste of Home Dumpling: The new Chinese dumpling shop offers a sprawling menu of stuffed dough items, from traditional ones such as pork-shrimp-chive and vegetarian to specials like pizza and cuttlefish, as well as non-dumpling items like beef noodles, pork with rice, and braised meats.
- Brooklyn Breakfast Shop: Austin chef Ryan Rosen expanded his South Austin morning-focused truck with a second location within Prep. The menu remains essentially the same: biscuit, bagel, and brioche-based breakfast sandwiches with eggs, meats, and kimchi-cured lox, among other items.
- ATO Chef’s Table: Taiwanese chef Po Yi Lee opened his sushi delivery service in Austin earlier this year in shared kitchen space Manon’s, and relocated the business to Prep in October. On deck are sushi rolls, nigiri and sashimi, vegan sushi, and platters.
- Fazoli’s: The giant fast-casual Italian restaurant chain opened its second Austin location in the Prep building. The menu includes pastas, sliders, and chicken wings.
- Kin Zen: Austin Thai truck Sarm Pun Mile expanded with this new restaurant within Prep, focusing on Thai street foods like dumplings, fish cakes, soups, stir-fried noodles, curries, and more.
All orders — dine-in, takeout, delivery — for these public-facing restaurants must be made through their respective sites, though in-person orders can be placed at Brooklyn Breakfast Shop and Fazoli’s. There are communal indoor and outdoor areas for on-site dining.
In total, Prep features more than 50 vendors, including restaurants (Austin Daily Press), bakeries and bakers (Dõ Bakery, Tiny Pies, Dream Bakery), catering companies (the Austin Artisan, Fibonacci), ghost kitchen businesses (Reef Kitchens, TruckBux), prepared meal services (CookUnity, Sifted), packaged goods companies (Chop Chop, Fresh Fronks, Comal Fajita House, Kimbala Chai). Established local restaurants mini-chain bakery and beer garden Easy Tiger and casual restaurant Hank’s are using the space for catering. The space is also available for members of the Central Texas natural product community Naturally Austin
Prep is an Atlanta-based commercial kitchen company founded in 2014. This Austin location is its first outside of the state of Georgia.
- Prep ATX [Official]