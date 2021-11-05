Find Potato Doughnuts, Breakfast Sandwiches, Dumplings, and More at Prep ATX

Austin’s newest commercial kitchen space Prep ATX opened in late October, with a bunch of restaurants open to the public for dine-in and takeout services. The 1300 East Anderson Lane space in the North Austin area includes potato doughnut bakery Potadough’s, new dumpling shop Taste of Home Dumpling, a second location of Austin food truck Brooklyn Breakfast Shop, and others.

Prep ATX’s public vendors include:

All orders — dine-in, takeout, delivery — for these public-facing restaurants must be made through their respective sites, though in-person orders can be placed at Brooklyn Breakfast Shop and Fazoli’s. There are communal indoor and outdoor areas for on-site dining.

In total, Prep features more than 50 vendors, including restaurants (Austin Daily Press), bakeries and bakers (Dõ Bakery, Tiny Pies, Dream Bakery), catering companies (the Austin Artisan, Fibonacci), ghost kitchen businesses (Reef Kitchens, TruckBux), prepared meal services (CookUnity, Sifted), packaged goods companies (Chop Chop, Fresh Fronks, Comal Fajita House, Kimbala Chai). Established local restaurants mini-chain bakery and beer garden Easy Tiger and casual restaurant Hank’s are using the space for catering. The space is also available for members of the Central Texas natural product community Naturally Austin

Prep is an Atlanta-based commercial kitchen company founded in 2014. This Austin location is its first outside of the state of Georgia.